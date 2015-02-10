Benidorm’s Adam Gillen: ‘Liam and Kenneth wear horrendous fashions, but fans love them for it!’

Benidorm's Adam Gillen says his character, Solana’s sweet-natured beautician Liam, has blossomed in the sartorial stakes and he says, somewhat surprisingly, he always gets positive comments about Liam’s mismatched clothing.

His colourful T-shirts, lurid shorts and patterned socks make him the ideal partner in fashion crime for his Blow & Go co-worker Kenneth (Tony Maudsley).

Adam told What's on TV: “It’s funny because I think he’s caught a lot of sassiness off of Kenneth. I’d say Liam’s got a bit of flair these days. Viewers seems to like his choice of fashions, and I’m happy to wear whatever the wardrobe team want to put me in. It all feels quite normal now to be so mismatched. To be fair, both Liam and Kenneth wear horrendous fashions, but everyone loves them for it”

This series of Benidorm has been a rollercoaster time for Liam. We’ve already seen him caught up with all that dodgy botox at the Blow & Go salon and get scared out of his wits during a séance with Psychic Sue (former Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie).

This week, Psychic Sue returns to the Solana (Friday, February 13, ITV, 9pm), as bonkers as ever and she has a very special message for Liam from beyond the grave.

“It was great to have Amanda Barrie with us this year as Psychic Sue,” says Adam Gillen, who plays Liam. “She was hilarious and of all the stars, I love her in the Carry On films! She’s a legend and gave us all the Carry On gossip, all the stuff you want to know about her time on those films.”

One of the strongest and sweetest relationships in Benidorm of course is between Liam and his transvestite father Lesley (Tim Healy). It’s a bond that’s remained watertight this series no matter what’s been thrown at them, especially from his meddling mother Gloria (Denise Black).

“Liam and Lesley’s relationship is so lovely and this series it’s been stronger than ever,” insists Adam. “I love Tim and I love playing out our scenes. They’re really heartwarming, and really well written. I love acting with him.”