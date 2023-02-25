Beyond Paradise fans 'absolutely love' the show despite that heartbreaking final scene

By Kerry Barrett
published

Beyond Paradise first episode was a huge success with viewers despite the sadness

Beyond Paradise Humphrey and Martha with lovely water backdrop in Beyond Paradise
(Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony)

Beyond Paradise hit our screens last night, and viewers pronounced it a big hit!

The Death In Paradise spin-off was a welcome return for DI Humphrey Goodman (played by fan fave Kris Marshall) and his fiancee Martha (AKA Sally Bretton).

The cast of Beyond Paradise in a group shot on the seafront of Shipton Abbott: Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Humphrey got to know his new team  (Image credit: BBC)

Humphrey and Martha had moved to Shipton Abbot to start again after what Humphrey called the “madness” of London.

He met his new team in a slightly strange manner – being introduced to DS Esther Williams as he was dangling from a tree when his hang-gliding lesson went wrong!

But he was soon demonstrating his customary – if unconventional – skills at solving crime, when he and DS Williams were called out to a case of a woman who’d fallen from a balcony and who was convinced she’d been pushed by the ghost of a 17th century witch!

They shared their praise for the new show on social media, despite being devastated by the sad ending.

Davood Ghadami as Ben Tyler in Beyond Paradise

Soap fans would recognise Davood Ghadami from his role as Kush Kazemi in EastEnders (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

The police officers were tasked with identifying the real criminal, while Humphrey got to know the local area and his team, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins.

There were lots of laugh-out-loud moments, and a few familiar faces, too. PC Hartford is played by Dylan Llewellyn, who's best known for his role as 'the wee English fella' in Derry Girls.

While soap fans recognised DS Williams as Zahra Ahmadi, the first Shabnam Masood in EastEnders, and actor Davood Ghadami, who was Kush Kazemi in EastEnders, and Eli Ebrahimi in Holby City.

A still from episode one of Beyond Paradise showing DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) and DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) standing in the middle of Shipton Abbott's main shopping street. He has his hands in his pockets, and she is staring at him from beneath her fringe.

Humphrey and DS Esther Williams cracked the case  (Image credit: BBC)

But the show wasn't all fun and games despite its quirky characters, spooky case, and Humphrey's off-beat approach to crime fighting!

Of course the detective cracked the case, but Humphrey's triumphant start to his new life took a dark turn when he got home to discover Martha had miscarried their longed-for baby.

Was moving away from London the right thing to do?

The fans definitely think so!

They shared their love of the new show on social media, saying they were "looking forward to seeing more".

And they commended the show for its bravery in adding Martha's sad loss of her baby in among the lighthearted moments.

One fan said the show "kicked us right in the feels". 

We'd definitely agree with that!

Will there be happiness in store for Martha and Humphrey as they try to build their new life together?

Beyond Paradise continues next Friday at 8pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.

