Beyond Paradise fans 'absolutely love' the show despite that heartbreaking final scene

Beyond Paradise hit our screens last night, and viewers pronounced it a big hit!

The Death In Paradise spin-off was a welcome return for DI Humphrey Goodman (played by fan fave Kris Marshall) and his fiancee Martha (AKA Sally Bretton).

Humphrey got to know his new team (Image credit: BBC)

Humphrey and Martha had moved to Shipton Abbot to start again after what Humphrey called the “madness” of London.

He met his new team in a slightly strange manner – being introduced to DS Esther Williams as he was dangling from a tree when his hang-gliding lesson went wrong!

But he was soon demonstrating his customary – if unconventional – skills at solving crime, when he and DS Williams were called out to a case of a woman who’d fallen from a balcony and who was convinced she’d been pushed by the ghost of a 17th century witch!

They shared their praise for the new show on social media, despite being devastated by the sad ending.

Soap fans would recognise Davood Ghadami from his role as Kush Kazemi in EastEnders (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

The police officers were tasked with identifying the real criminal, while Humphrey got to know the local area and his team, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins.

There were lots of laugh-out-loud moments, and a few familiar faces, too. PC Hartford is played by Dylan Llewellyn, who's best known for his role as 'the wee English fella' in Derry Girls.

While soap fans recognised DS Williams as Zahra Ahmadi, the first Shabnam Masood in EastEnders, and actor Davood Ghadami, who was Kush Kazemi in EastEnders, and Eli Ebrahimi in Holby City.

Humphrey and DS Esther Williams cracked the case (Image credit: BBC)

But the show wasn't all fun and games despite its quirky characters, spooky case, and Humphrey's off-beat approach to crime fighting!

Of course the detective cracked the case, but Humphrey's triumphant start to his new life took a dark turn when he got home to discover Martha had miscarried their longed-for baby.

Was moving away from London the right thing to do?

The fans definitely think so!

They shared their love of the new show on social media, saying they were "looking forward to seeing more".

I really enjoyed Beyond Paradise. Brilliant characters. Looking forward to seeing more :)February 25, 2023 See more

Well Beyond Paradise did not fail to disapoint 💯 it's fantastic having Kris Marshall back on our screens 👏 Great cast & greatly written. Just the light hearted drama I need for a Friday Night #BeyondParadiseFebruary 24, 2023 See more

I absolutely love this show already! 😍 #BeyondParadiseFebruary 24, 2023 See more

And they commended the show for its bravery in adding Martha's sad loss of her baby in among the lighthearted moments.

One fan said the show "kicked us right in the feels".

We'd definitely agree with that!

Wow @BeyondPOfficial you kicked us right In the feels there. Poor Humphrey and Martha #BeyondParadiseFebruary 24, 2023 See more

The baby storyline is excellently addressed. Something we don't see too often, good to see it in something you would not expect #BeyondParadiseFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Poor Martha … am crying with her. #BeyondParadiseFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Will there be happiness in store for Martha and Humphrey as they try to build their new life together?

Beyond Paradise continues next Friday at 8pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.