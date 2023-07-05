Beyond Paradise season 2 has started filming
Kris Marshall and co head to Cornwall to shoot the second series of the hit crime drama.
Beyond Paradise fans will be delighted to hear that the second season has finally started shooting with Kris Marshall back as DI Humphrey Goodman.
The series is once again being shot in Cornwall, with Looe doubling up as the show's fictional Devon town of Shipton Abbott. The Knowledge reports that production has kicked off at last.
Looe is the primary filming location for the show, with the makers using among other things the local fire station. The stunning town is separated in two by a river and there were plenty of scenic shots of the river in the first run.
Not only will there be six new episodes in Beyond Paradise season 2, the crime show is also getting a first-ever Christmas special, reflecting the success of the opening series. The Death in Paradise spin-off attracted an audience of nearly nine million viewers, making it one of the biggest dramas of the year.
Returning are Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.
The first series ended with a Death in Paradise crossover as Humphrey headed to Saint Marie to ponder his life after Martha gave him his wedding ring back. Luckily, Martha then turned up and the couple were reconciled.
It opens up the possibility for there to be a wedding in the second series, as Humphrey and Martha really need to get around to finally getting married! Could the wedding take place in Saint Marie perhaps for another Death in Paradise crossover?
Creator Robert Thorogood also currently has another series in the works, The Marlow Murder Club. The series, which is coming to UKTV next year, follows retired archeologist Judith Potts who lives a fairly normal life until she witnesses a murder. The police don't believe her so she takes matters into her own hands. Downton Abbey's Samantha Bond plays the leading role of Judith.
Beyond Paradise will continue at Christmas with its festive special before the new series starts in early 2024.
