Big Brother 25 spoilers: who is Head of Household week 2?

NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother season 25

It's only the second week in the Big Brother season 25 house but there have been quite a few shakeups already. The newest Head of Household is sure to shake things up even more.

After Thursday's live eviction that sent Houseguest Kirsten home, the Head of Household competition took place but didn't finish by the time the episode ended. Thanks to the Big Brother live feeds, it was revealed that geriatric doctor Hisam is the new Head of Household for week 2.

This is a big win for Hisam and his alliance, The Professors. The Professors are made up of Hisam, Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Bowie, Mecole and Red. Hisam's personal mission on Big Brother, it seems, is to prove that older competitors can win the game and his alliance has their sights set on defeating the younger Houseguests who have banded together in an alliance called Family Style. The Family Style members include last week's HoH Reilly, Jag, Blue, Cameron, Matt, America, Cory and Jared. Of course, Jared is also working with Cirie because the Survivor legend is his mother.

Interestingly, Hisam's HoH win comes after he claimed the first Golden Power of Veto victory in week 1. At the time, Reilly was HoH and she made it clear to anyone who would listen that she viewed Hisam as a threat, prompting the good doctor to win the Veto to keep himself safe. Rather than pull someone off the nomination block (Felicia and Kirsten were nominees) and open someone else up to being backdoored, Hisam opted to not use the Veto. As a result, Kirsten was the first Houseguest sent home.

The results of the Head of Household competition will be revealed on Sunday's show, but if you're eager to see what's happening in the house then tune into the live feeds because you'll have a ring-side seat as Hisam talks to the other Houseguests about who he might nominate for eviction.

You can see a play-by-play of Hisam's conversation on the live feeds with Reilly courtesy of Big Brother Daily.

Hisam to Reilly- I feel so thankful I got to watch your HoH. It helped inform what I would do with my HoH #BB25

Hisam- What are your thoughts? Reilly- I want to clean slate everything. I wish I could start over and take things way slower. I'm still coming down from that emotional feeling that everyone is watching me and I'm paranoid #BB25

Reilly to Hisam- I would love to rebuild with you and rebuild with Izzy. I am so sorry that I made you both feel that way. I just want to take the week and relax. If you have it in your hear to work with me, I would love that. If you dont, I understand #BB25

Hisam- What has been pretty clear to me is the only person who is mentioning anybody's name is you. Reilly- I know. I did and it came from a place of paranoia. Hisam- I get why it happened #BB25

Hisam to Reilly- I am not going to backdoor you, which basically leaves me in this predicament. What do I do now that I have this piece of information that was started by you? I dont feel that I have much of a choice in this. My hope is you are able to win #BB25

Hisam to Reilly- The question is who to put up next to you. As you know, it's going to be people you have been aligned with but I dont know who that is yet. It's obviously not Jag cause Jag is gone #BB25

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT, and the live eviction show airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT. (The eviction show is only live on the East Coast) You can also watch new episodes the day after they air on Paramount Plus.