Shocking Big Brother double eviction is 'the fastest, wildest night of the season'

Thursday night's Big Brother double eviction finally gave BB diehards a two-hour episode that actually warranted the expanded runtime. We got not one but two evictions this week, much to the shock and sadness of the housemates, plus an entire week's worth of competition shoved into one hour of television.

In hour one, the remaining Big Brother season 24 housemates are strategizing their way to the final two, with the women competitors (Brittany, Taylor and Alyssa) talking about putting together another girls' alliance and Terrance trying to start an alliance with the remaining POC players, Monte and Taylor. "I don't trust Terrance... I don't trust a damn thing he says," Taylor says.

Viewers also got their first peek into the jury house and see evicted housemates Jasmine, Joseph and, most controversially, Kyle join Indy in the mansion. After Joseph gives the girls the rundown of The Leftovers alliance and the Split House twist that took him out, Kyle details the "roughest week I had" and lets them know about his Cookout-style alliance theory, which included all three of the jury members.

Not surprisingly, they're offended to hear the news. "I'm obviously extremely disappointed and frustrated," Joseph says, while an upset Indy needs to take a break from filming. "My heart is breaking to cause this much hurt to people that I care about... I think it's important that I own and carry my own burdens," Kyle says.

Back in the house, Brittany tells Turner about Alyssa's proposed new girls' alliance. He takes that information directly to Monte and suggests they buddy up with Michael to form a "gentlemen's agreement" between the three of them to take out the girls. "You have Michael with or against you and if you have him on the opposite side, you're done," Turner says.

Now for the first house vote of the night: by a vote of four to zero, Terrance is voted out. He pulls a Daniel and doesn't say goodbye to the housemates before leaving. As for him being chosen over Alyssa, Terrance tells Julie Chen in his exit interview: "It's a safer situation based on how I think the game and move the game and try to manipulate and influence different people to make different moves. When you can't control that part of it... it makes it an easier game."

Julie has the pleasure of surprising both Terrance and the rest of the house with the news that a second housemate will be evicted this week. "You're about to play a week's worth of Big Brother in the next hour," Julie tells the BB Motel residents. "You will not only be battling for Head of Household but two people will be nominated tonight, the veto competition will be played, the veto meeting will then take place and a second house guest will be sent to the jury house tonight and it is all happening tonight."

We're quickly thrown into the next Head of Household comp, a laser light show during which Turner proves to be the victor. With only a few minutes to strategize, the new HOH nominates Brittany and Alyssa for eviction.

But those nominations don't last very long, as the Power of Veto comp follows shortly thereafter, with Monte winning. After strategizing with Turner, Monte decides to use the power of veto to take down Alyssa, leaving Turner with the duty of announcing a replacement nominee. "You're safe with me if you don't do this, please," Michael warns before Turner even makes the announcement, but what's done is done: Turner nominates season 24 frontrunner Michael opposite his closest ally, Brittany. "Michael, I love you dude... I'm so sorry but I have to open up first place," Turner tells him.

Things are heated between the housemates before Julie calls them back to their seats for the votes. In their final comments, Michael throws Brittany under the bus about her strategizing alliances with other players and promises Alyssa and Taylor that he'll support them against Monte and Turner if they let him stay, but it's for naught. Michael is unanimously voted out and also leaves without saying goodbye to anyone.

"Absolutely, they should have voted me out," Michael tells Julie in his exit interview. "I think it was a big shot, I don't blame them, I think it was the right move... I love this game, so I respect it."

Fans react to that Big Brother double eviction shock:

