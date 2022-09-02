Who got voted off Big Brother after a controversy-filled week in the house?

After one of the most controversial weeks of Big Brother season 24, we finally find out who got voted off Big Brother during Thursday night's eviction episode. Michael and Brittany's reveal of Kyle's "Cookout 2.0" alliance strategy erupted throughout the BB Motel, sparking a tense Big Brother house meeting between Kyle and the other housemates.

"I just want to say I'm sorry and I just want to lay out my thought process. I started to recognize that [Monte] and Joseph were obviously very close, I recognized that Joseph and Taylor had started to get very close from my perspective and to be honest, I lumped you three as a possible break in the [Leftovers] alliance," Kyle explained to Terrance and Monte. "I started to piece together everyone's 'why'...I pieced it back to The Cookout because they had such a strong why and inadvertently I realize how bad that looks now. I'm sorry."

An emotional Terrance added: "I feel like I just got played, man. I was told Monte, Joseph and Taylor are running The Leftovers. Everything in that backyard sent Joseph into a spiral...you made me pull a trigger and that man was absolutely telling me the whole truth. It should have been you that left, not Joseph."

"I hope you use this as an opportunity to learn more about life and having relationships and the cultural divides that happen," Terrance told Kyle.

But it's not only Kyle that the housemates were frustrated with. "I still don't think I can wrap my head around why they did it today as opposed to when it happened two weeks ago," Monte said about Brittany and Michael's decision to release the information about Kyle's comments. "Why did you sit on this for this long?" Terrance asked.

"You guys knew this prior... why wouldn't you all come to us and tell us about that situation, knowing that it has 100 percent to do with race and gameplay? It looks very strategic... it's some onus that you guys have to take to," Terrance questioned during the house meeting.

Monte and Taylor discuss the future of The Leftovers alliance in the wake of the Kyle controversy and Brittany and Michael's part in the whole thing. "If there's an opportunity where Michael does not win the damn veto, if there's a chance to take a shot and we don't take it, there's no way we're winning," Monte strategized, making frontrunner Michael a target. "Michael is running away with the $750,000... socially his game has been flawless, so if there's a time to take a shot, we have to take that shot when it's available."

For now, though, Michael is this week's POV holder, which he uses to take Brittany off the block. Turner then, unsurprisingly, nominates Kyle to go up against Taylor and after everything that happened this week, it's not a shock that the house votes unanimously—yes, even Alyssa, who was in a showmance with Kyle—to evict Kyle from the house.

With a big threat now out, who will the housemates target next week, during which we'll see yet another double eviction?

Fans react to who got voted off Big Brother:

Kyle overplayed. He should have done his homework before coming to Big Brother. He should've been very careful with his words as they were his downfall. He went rogue, which ultimately got him.The lesson: just be careful on what you say as what goes around, comes around.#BB24September 2, 2022 See more

Y’all I’m watching big brother from last night.. I feel so bad for Kyle, poor kid. 😢🥺September 2, 2022 See more

Isn’t that the point of BB? Using information when it best suits the person’s game. At least he didn’t make up a lie. Not sad Kyle was sent packing after everything he did to Joseph! My hope is for Taylor, Michael or Monte to win.September 2, 2022 See more

Also wanna say that Michel and Brittany waiting to use that information about Kyle until weeks later to only benefit their game is pathetic. Hope they get called out for it they need to. One of the most harshest bad episodes I have watched of BB history blaming one guy episode.September 2, 2022 See more

What did you think about the edit? Was it too kind on Kyle or too hard? #BB24September 2, 2022 See more

#BB24 kyle @CBSBigBrother. A lot respect for the way the other house guests handled the situation.#muchlove No respect that it was only brought up to strengthen Michael's game.September 2, 2022 See more

Terrance kept it real definitely should’ve been Kyle and not Joseph last week. #BigBrother #BigBrother24 #bb24September 2, 2022 See more

Big Brother US just got real. I feel for Kyle. I think he had valid reasons for thinking what he thought considering what happened with the cookout alliance.September 2, 2022 See more

FINALLY Kyle is out of the #BigBrother house #BB24September 2, 2022 See more

Hard to admit, but after Michael’s brilliant, but disgusting, plan to out Kyle and then last night’s HOH win, he deserves to win Big Brother 24. Well played.September 2, 2022 See more