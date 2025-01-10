Bill Maher's final stand-up special Is Anyone Else Seeing This? premieres tonight

The new year might mark new beginnings, but for comic Bill Maher, it's seemingly the end of an era: his stand-up special Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? isn't just the comedian's latest, but it reportedly is also his last.

Premiering tonight at 10pm Eastern Time on HBO, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? sees the comedian and satirist offer up "his scathing commentary on the hypocrisies of both conservative and liberal politics, as well as trends in modern parenting, sex and dating, and religion," delivered with "his signature sardonic wit and unfiltered approach to discussing controversial issues," per the show's official synopsis.

The 70-minute show — which was recorded in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on December 6 — will mark the 13th time that the comedian has taken on societal issues and taboo topics in an HBO comedy special. In an announcement, Maher said of the new material: "I almost called this special You Won't Feel Safe, because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won't."

And as Maher recently told Jay Leno on the Club Random with Bill Maher comedy podcast, Is Anyone Else Seeing This? will be his final stand-up special. As for why he's decided to hang up the mic, the longtime Real Time with Bill Maher host said: “Because I’m not Iron Jay. I do enjoy being onstage. I don’t enjoy a hundred other things about it that don’t really get better.” Maher added: “I’m very comfortable with this decision, honestly. All year long… I knew—I didn’t book anything in 2025.”

To tune into Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? tonight, you're going to need access to HBO. Thankfully, the channel is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you can watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming, including Maher's new comedy special, through the network's streaming platform, Max.

Check out the official trailer for Bill Maher: If Anyone Else Seeing This? before tuning into the premiere of the new comedy special tonight at 10pm ET on HBO.