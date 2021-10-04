‘Billions’ season 6 trailer puts Corey Stoll in the middle of show’s financial war

There’s a changing of the guard coming in Billions season 6. As season 5 just wrapped up on Sunday, Oct. 3, we already have the trailer for the next season of the Showtime series as it welcomes Corey Stoll as the new central figure to replace Damien Lewis. In addition to giving fans their first look at the upcoming season, the Billions trailer also revealed that the show will return for its sixth season on Jan. 23.

Billions debuted in 2016 starring Lewis as New York hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti as U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades. The series revolved around Rhoades pursuit of Axelrod and his scrupulous financial dealings.

Things came to a head for the two characters at the end of season 5. SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t watched the season 5 finale just yet.

In the finale, Axelrod appeared to be up against a wall as he faced prosecution, with his only way out being to cut a deal with Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll. After opting for the latter, Axelrod fled to Switzerland. Showrunner and creator Brian Koppelman confirmed via Twitter that this was the end of Lewis’ time on Billions.

Stoll will now serve as the other half of the power struggle with Giamatti’s Rhoades, and as we can see from the trailer, neither the characters nor the show appear to be waiting around to see what their new adversary is like. Give it a peek below.

The rest of the principal cast for Billions includes Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condolad Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Daniel Breaker.

If you need to catch up with the latest of Billions you can subscribe to and stream it via the Showtime app, which has a seven-day free trial before its $10.99 per month cost kicks in; Showtime is also available as an add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube TV.

Another option to watch either the most recent episode of Billions or any one of its 60 episodes thus far is the new Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle. The bundle deal allows consumers to access Paramount Plus and Showtime content, including live sports and live streams of local CBS affiliates with either its $9.99 per month Essential plan or $12.99 per month Premium plan.

Again, Billions season 6 will premiere on Showtime Jan. 23.