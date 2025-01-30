Binged all The Night Agent? Netflix has just got season 2 of a quirky thriller with 84% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has added season 2 of The Recruit, which again stars Noah Centineo as young CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who is thrown into a new daredevil mission in South Korea.

Yes, rather than doing the normal TV thing of placing an FBI agent at the heart of the action like the gigantic hit The Night Agent, the first series of The Recruit took the quirky decision to stick a lawyer into a conspiracy thriller.

That decision split audiences and critics, with viewers giving it an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score while it only managed a 68% critic score. The Roger Ebert review described watching Owen navigating Langley as being "about as much fun as paperwork". However, many viewers liked its "tongue-in-cheek style" and became hooked by a "fantastic show".

Watching The Recruit we think if you like the central character then you’re likely to find yourself being quickly immersed in the first series and now the second season has dropped on Netflix, which will come just at the right time for loads of people who've crashed through The Night Agent season 2. OK, spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen season 1.

The spy drama's new six-part run picks up up straight after season’s 1 finale, with Owen kidnapped by Nichka, aka Karolina (Maddie Hasson), the daughter of rogue Russian asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) whom he thought was dead. But after a last-minute rescue operation and orders to stay put in his office, the stakes continue to rise for the risk-loving lawyer when a cryptic note from Korea lands on his desk. Owen convinces his boss Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) to send him to Seoul, where he lived as a child when his father was stationed there.

"Owen's headspace is in complete chaos after witnessing Max, the former CI asset who he almost died multiple times trying to protect, get shot by her daughter," says Noah Centineo. "But while Korea carries a heavy weight for him. It also brings back sweet memories from his childhood. It’s fertile ground for the vicious and life-threatening fun Owen loves to find himself in the middle of."

The plot sees Owen team up with South Korean National Intelligence Service agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo) and he begins to suspect there could be a threat within the CIA itself. A string of new characters are introduced in season 2 including intelligence officer Grace (Young-Ah Kim), senior US diplomat Tom Wallace (Felix Solis) and businessman Oliver Bonner-Jones (James Purefoy).

The Recruit seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix globally now.