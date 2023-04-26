Black Mirror confirms season 6 release date with gripping new trailer

Black Mirror season 6 is officially on the way, with Netflix sharing a long-anticipated new trailer for the popular anthology series after a four-year wait.

Yesterday, the Black Mirror Twitter account sent fans into a frenzy when they shared a tweet out of the blue, asking fans what they'd missed. This led everyone to speculate that season 6 was arriving soon — and this was confirmed soon after!

On Wednesday, April 26 both the Netflix account and Black Mirror's own social media shared a first-look trailer, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from the latest instalment of Charlie Brooker's twisted dystopian series.

Not only that, but we now have a confirmed release date and they have announced that the series will return to our screens in June, so we won't have much longer to wait for more episodes!

The trailer features a rather chilling rendition of The Ink Spots classic hit I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire too, setting the tone of the whole thing.

Black Mirror is BACK! Season 6 is coming this June.

The trailer, in typical Black Mirror style, has a lot going on but it also doesn't make a lot of sense and creates a sense of mystery throughout, while it teases that we've been "wondering and waiting". That much is true, and we can't believe it's been four years since season 5!

Based on what we can see we should expect another space-themed episode, suspicious AI, plenty of violence, a house fire, and even... dial-up connection? That's a first for sure, we're interested to see what's going on there.

So there's still plenty of surprises in store for us when it comes to the plot, and if it's anything like previous seasons we should expect twists, turns, and shocking moments guaranteed to keep us on the edge of our seats.

There's an impressive cast list attached to the project too with DiscussingFilm revealing the line-up for the next anthology.

First poster for 'BLACK MIRROR' Season 6, starring…Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz

Huge names including Aaron Paul, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rory Culkin and Salma Hayek Pinault are all starring in the new season, adding to a list of many iconic Black Mirror alumni.

As soon as we have more information about episodes we will keep you updated but for now, it's time to get excited as June is right around the corner!

Black Mirror seasons 1 - 5 are available to stream on Netflix.