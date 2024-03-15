Black Mirror season 7 confirmed with cryptic social media post

Black Mirror season 7 is officially confirmed and one of the episodes is a throwback to one of the anthology's most successful episodes.

Following on from Black Mirror season 6, which aired in 2023, the new season will bring six new episodes to Netflix and is set for a 2025 release. This will come as a relief to fans, who had to wait four years between the fifth and sixth seasons!

The exciting news was confirmed on social media, with Netflix sharing a social media post teasing a throwback to USS Callister, a standout episode that received critical acclaim, and centered around a twisted Chief Technology Officer of a video game company, who was using his own video game to torment coworkers he didn't like.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote: "Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. #NextOnNetflix" alongside the iconic loading screen icons that have appeared throughout the seasons.

Among them is the USS Callister logo, confirming that they will be continuing this story in a Black Mirror first, as previous episodes have never served as an official sequel or prequel, so this is an exciting change.

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) A photo posted by on

According to a statement on Netflix, "USS Callister will return… Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning."

That's not a lot to go off, but it is implied that the episode will focus on the new crew of the USS Callister, who achieved their apparent freedom after managing to escape the grasp of the sinister Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons). However, by the sounds of things, their peace will soon be shattered!

This news comes after rumours of a USS Callister spin-off circulated. We can now confirm that it will be a stand-alone episode and not a whole series as had been speculated.

Details of the remaining five episodes are still under wraps, and we should learn more about them over the coming months, so we'll just have to be patient to find out more about them.

Black Mirror season 7 was confirmed in a recent announcement from Netflix, including brand new series' such as Bear Hunt, Adolescence, Missing You, and Buying London.

Black Mirror seasons 1 - 6 are available to stream on Netflix.