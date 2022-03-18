Breaking Bad marathon to lead into Better Call Saul season 6

Say his name. Walter White is returning to TV for the next five weekends, as AMC plans to air a marathon of all five seasons of Breaking Bad ahead of the April 18 premiere of Better Call Saul season 6. The Breaking Bad marathon begins with the show’s first season on Saturday, March 19, at 4 pm ET/PT.

Breaking Bad is revered as one of the best American TV shows of the 21st century, featuring an all-time great performance from Bryan Cranston as the science teacher turned drug kingpin, Walter White. The show was also a showcase for Aaron Paul as White’s partner in crime, Jesse Pinkman, Anna Gunn as Skylar White and Dean Norris as Hank Schrader.

Of course, Breaking Bad was also where Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito debuted their characters of Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill), Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring, respectively, in Breaking Bad season 2.

Here is the schedule for the five-week Breaking Bad marathon on AMC:

Breaking Bad season 1 (seven episodes) — March 19 starting at 4 pm ET/PT

Breaking Bad season 2 (13 episodes) — March 26 starting at 10 am ET/PT

Breaking Bad season 3 (13 episodes) — April 2 starting at 10 am ET/PT

Breaking Bad season 4 (13 episodes) — April 9 starting at 10 am ET/PT

Breaking Bad season 5 (16 episodes) — April 16 starting at 6:30 am ET/PT

In addition to airing all Breaking Bad episodes, the marathon will feature behind-the-scenes interviews and bonus content, including Better Call Saul Easter eggs and sharing one Breaking Bad fact during each episode. Connections between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul characters like Gus Fring, Mike Ehrmantraut, Lalo Salamanca and “The Cousins” will also be featured.

To watch the Breaking Bad marathon, viewers will need to have access to the AMC cable network. AMC is carried by many traditional pay-TV cable/satellite providers, so if you’re a subscriber you can double check to see if your plan carries AMC. Live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also carry AMC and will be an option for watching the Breaking Bad marathon.

Of course if you want to watch Breaking Bad (whether for the first time or the tenth time) on your own schedule, the entire series is available to stream on Netflix in the US and UK. Netflix also has the first four seasons of Better Call Saul in the US, while all five current seasons are streaming on Netflix in the UK. The Breaking Bad spinoff movie, El Camino, is also available to watch.

US viewers looking to catch up with Better Call Saul season 5 will need to be a subscriber to AMC Plus streaming service.

Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere its first two episodes on April 18 starting at 9 pm ET/PT. Check out some of the other most anticipated returning and new TV shows of 2022 right here.