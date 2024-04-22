Brenda Blethyn reveals why Vera season 14 is her last

Vera season 14 will be the final outing for Brenda Blethyn's iconic detective, with filming currently underway on the bittersweet project.

The series, which has been based in Northumberland and the North East of England since 2011, will come to a close in 2025 with the detective ready for retirement after entertaining the nation for over a decade.

Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope quickly became a household name and a staple for ITV, with author Ann Cleeves penning the original novels that helped shape the series.

Speaking about her departure and Vera's retirement Brenda said: "Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

"The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Brenda Blethyn and David Leon in Vera season 13. (Image credit: ITV)

We don't have exact plot details for Vera season 14 yet, but we do know that the series has begun filming and will be released at some point next year.

The three-part Vera season 13 aired on ITV1 in January 2024, and saw the titular detective reunited with her former colleague Joe Ashworth (David Leon). Each episode saw three new stories, with Vera tasked with solving a violent hit and run, a missing girl found dead by a railway, and the body of a chip shop owner found dead in his own freezer.

So it's likely season 14 will present some captivating, thrilling new cases as the detective's story comes to a close, and hopefully she'll get a good send-off too!

Speaking about the end of an era, Silverprint Pictures Creative Director added: "It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over fourteen amazing series of Vera. So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn.

"She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times. And - of course - the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope. We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show."

Previous seasons of Vera are available on ITVX.