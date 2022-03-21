Bridgerton stars Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran tease 'very special' Bollywood song cover

Bridgerton season 2 is heading to our screens soon, and we've had a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming season which sees Anthony Bridgerton trying to find a wife.

Many fans enjoy the soundtrack used in the series, and new Bridgerton stars Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran have teased the use of a popular Bollywood track in season 2 which they described as "really special".

The series is no stranger to classical covers of iconic songs such as Ariana Grande's Thank U Next and Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, and upcoming scenes will feature a cover of a much-loved Bollywood song.

Speaking to What to Watch and other press, newcomers Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) spoke about being moved by the use of popular Indian music to honor the characters' heritage.

When asked about the Bollywood track, Simone Ashley said: "I think it's so much fun. What the show has done is brought a sense of joy to representing many different cultures. This one specifically is South Asian cultures, but I think the intention - and I can't speak for everyone - is to bring the fun.

"Representation and diversity on screen is a conversation we're having all the time and it's an important one but for me, I wanted to bring the normalcy and the joy, and to bring that through music in such an amazing scene that we had so much fun filming, it brought a smile to my face."

The Sharma sisters and Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey). (Image credit: Netflix)

Charithra Chandran added: "So for me, that movie and that song is a Bollywood staple, so as soon as the song came on I was like 'hold on...' and I immediately paused, texted Chris [Van Dusen] like "this literally brought tears to my eyes" because it's like, the collision of both of my worlds.

"I think when you're growing up as immigrants' children sometimes it can be so hard to figure out your identity or where you belong, and this was one of those defining moments where you go 'I get it now, I can be both and I can do both'. Especially that song, it's a family song with great meaning behind it which I think the scene also represents. It was really special."

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 25 March. All episodes of Bridgerton season 1 are available to stream right now.