Britain's Got Talent 2022 return revealed — and it's sooner than you think

Britain's Got Talent 2022 is coming to our screens in just a few weeks.

The nation’s much-loved talent show Britain’s Got Talent 2022 is coming back to our screens after two years away — and it’s returning sooner than you think.

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 released a teaser clip to celebrate its return, which featured a montage of some of the most famous auditions over the last few years, while also confirming that the show will be back on our screens in April.

Last year, the hit competition show was canceled by ITV as it would have been too difficult to film safely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back with both the previous judges (Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams) as well as presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reuniting to search for rising talent across the country.

According to the Daily Mail, they reported that host Ant got emotional and teared up during the auditions back in January. He apparently said to the audience: "Excuse me while I go and cry. We are so excited to be back. We were gutted to miss last year and not get to see you all. But we’re back, raring to go and have one hell of a show for you."

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed earlier this year that Britain’s Got Talent has officially begun filming, with judge David posting a picture of the BGT gang on social media.

The Sun also reported that ex Coronation Street villain Ian Bartholomew had wowed the judges with his emotional performance during the first round of auditions.

Ian is known for playing vile domestic abuser Geoff Metcalfe, who horrifically abused his wife Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in Coronation Street.

He made an appearance on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent during the first round of auditions, where he performed his own song “This Time.” All the money raised from the track goes to Women’s Aid, a charity that helps domestic abuse victims.

Before his performance, Ian introduced himself saying, “I am from Cheshire. I was in Coronation Street. I played nasty Geoff Metcalfe. He was a nasty piece of work. I started in 2018 and I fell off a roof in the show last year. I am 67.”

Ian played evil abuser Geoff Metcalfe in Corrie. (Image credit: ITV)

He then went on to say that he’s taking part in the competition to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

"The song I am singing I wrote myself and was used in a campaign by Women's Aid to raise awareness about domestic abuse. I am not here for me, I am here for the charity and the abused victims.”

Britain's Got Talent 2022 returns to ITV in April.