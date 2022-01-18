Ex ‘Coronation Street’ villain wows ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges with emotional audition

Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew recently had Britain’s Got Talent judges in tears with his moving performance during auditions for the new series.

Ian is known for playing vile domestic abuser Geoff Metcalfe, who horrifically abused his wife Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in Coronation Street.

He made an appearance on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent during the first round of auditions, according to The Sun, where he performed his own song This Time. All the money raised from the track goes to Women’s Aid, a charity which helps domestic abuse victims.

Before his performance, Ian introduced himself saying, “I am from Cheshire. I was in Coronation Street. I played nasty Geoff Metcalfe. He was a nasty piece of work. I started in 2018 and I fell off a roof in the show last year. I am 67.”

Ian Bartholomew played nasty abuser Geoff Metcalfe in 'Coronation Street.' (Image credit: ITV)

He then went on to say that he’s taking part in the competition to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

"The song I am singing I wrote myself and was used in a campaign by Women's Aid to raise awareness about domestic abuse. I am not here for me, I am here for the charity and the abused victims.”

Ian also revealed: “The song came out of the first lockdown when cases of domestic abuse were going through the roof and three women were dying every two weeks and I was so angry and I still am. The song just came out and I approached Women's Aid and that is why I am standing here now as this program has the most amazing reach."

The judges and audiences were overwhelmed with emotion and he earned a yes from judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, and David Walliams.

"You did it brilliantly and it is going to do loads of good by reaching out to people on TV and it will help the charity. The whole package is incredible and it is unexpected because you are an actor from Coronation Street and this is a very difficult subject. It worked very well,” David Walliams commented.

Amanda and Simon were highly impressed by Ian’s beautiful performance and even suggested that he could sing with domestic abuse victims, with Amanda explaining: "It would have a much bigger and better impact. Maybe it is something we can think about. I saw a woman here and she was in absolute bits and you are a champion for them.

“For me, it would work much better if you had some women with you and form some kind of choir if they are brave enough to stand with you. It is this odd concept of this man that we all know from Corrie singing about these poor women.

"I think it needs some coming out behind you so we can turn it into something even stronger. The song is very beautiful."

Britain's Got Talent returns in 2022 on ITV.

Coronation Street airs tomorrow at 7:30pm— see our TV Guide for full listings.