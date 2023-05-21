Britain's Got Talent 2023: One VERY famous fan rocks out for young guitar player!

Britain's Got Talent 2023 returned to our screens last night after a one-week break for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The fans were thrilled to see it back, with its usual blend of impressive talent, hilarity from the judges, and a few controversial decisions, too.

The judges weren't impressed by Tom Crosbie's talent until right at the very end! (Image credit: ITV)

And there were some quirky acts in last night's show.

Daredevil Antony Torralvo had everyone - including Ant and Dec - holding their breath when he stacked chairs on top of glass bottles.

While Tom Crosbie came on stage and told the judges he was going to use 100 Rubik's Cubes for his act, getting a NO from Amanda before he'd even started, and another one from Bruno just a few seconds in.

And when Alesha gave him his third thumbs down, it looked like it was game over - until he revealed he'd made a portrait of Bruno from the cubes!

Don't try this at home! (Image credit: ITV)

Simon attracted criticism for giving a second golden buzzer to dance group Unity, with some fans saying there was no point in having the golden buzzers if the judges could have as many as they wanted.

But Simon - obviously - shrugged off the criticism and said rules were made to be broken!

One act - eleven-year-old Harry Churchill - wowed the crowd and the judges with his amazing guitar playing.

The youngster was nervous when he took to the stage, but soon warmed up and he treated everyone to an amazing medley of Queen songs!

Harry was nervous at first but was soon impressing the judges and the fans at home! (Image credit: ITV)

Despite his tender years, Harry was like a proper rock star as he played his guitar like a pro - even playing behind his back at one point!

And the fans loved it!

Harry wowed guitar legend Brian May! (Image credit: ITV)

Impressed by Harry's talent at such a young age, one fan said he was "like a little rockstar".

When I was 13 I couldn't even play a tambourine, let alone a guitar how he did 😭 #BritainsGotTalent #BGT @BGTMay 20, 2023 See more

That little boy can play the guitar, he’s like a Little Rock star 🎸😍#BGT #BritainsGotTalentMay 20, 2023 See more

And Harry's playing attracted praise from one VERY famous celebrity viewer.

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May saw his act and took to social media to praise the little lad.

"Harry rocks!" wrote Brian, before adding his congratulations to the youngster for "smashing it tonight on BGT"!

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on

What an amazing achievement for the lad. Who knows, maybe he'll be playing Wembley Stadium before he's in his teens!

Britain's Got Talent 2023 continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV. Check our TV Guide for more information.