Britain's Got Talent 2023: Simon Cowell FUMES as a face from his past shows up!

Britain's Got Talent 2023 returned to our screens last night.

And not to be outdone by the Coronation, it featured an unexpected appearance from "TV Royalty" who left judge Simon Cowell FUMING and more than a little dishevelled!

Mr Blobby!

Mr Blobby did a magic show (Image credit: ITV)

The 1990s telly icon showed up at the auditions, thrilling Ant and Dec who explained to younger viewers that the pink squishy character was once the King of Saturday night telly.

Simon said he hates Mr Blobby (Image credit: ITV)

But Simon was NOT impressed.

"I actually hate Mr Blobby," he whispered to the other judges as the audition began.

Mr Blobby unveiled his sign revealing he was doing Mr Blobby's Magic Show. And the audition began.

First up, he asked judge Amanda Holden to pick a card. She did as she was asked, but when Blobby guessed wrong, he threw a tantrum and chucked his cards away.

Then he turned to a bewildered Bruno Tonioli. Mr Blobby hid his buzzer under his top hat and tried to make it vanish. But it didn't.

Crossly, Blobby buzzed himself, making the judges howl with laughter. Well, three of them laughed. Simon grumbled that it was "just awful".

Simon wasn't made to disappear - instead he got gunged! (Image credit: ITV)

But his final trick was the best bit!

He asked Simon to come up on stage and sit in Mr Blobby's Disappearing Box. Simon got inside, Blobby shut the door and ta-da! Simon was still there.

He tried again, but Simon didn't disappear.

Simon ended up covered in slime! (Image credit: ITV)

And then, instead of Simon vanishing, he got gunged by bright pink slime!

He was FURIOUS! And as Mr Blobby went in for a hug, Simon growled: "Don't touch me!"

"Don't touch me," Simon said to Blobby (Image credit: ITV)

From that point, the show descended into chaos as Simon trudged back to his seat, leaving a trail of gunge and then chased the other judges round the table, trying to share his slime!

Meanwhile, Mr Blobby was trying to find Ant and Dec, wanting to give them a slimy cuddle too.

The fans loved it!

"Never laughed so much in my life," said one fan. While another said the appearance of the 90s icon made her feel like a kid again!

And one pleased viewer just said: "Good old Blobby."

