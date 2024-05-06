Britain's Got Talent fans call this act 'staged' but say it's still 'impressive'

After a dramatic turn of events, Britain's Got Talent fans are dubious about whether one of the latest acts is genuine.

In the latest instalment of Britain's Got Talent, which aired on Saturday 4th May, an acrobatic trio named Serbat Troupe performed a thrilling routine without any safety gear.

In the final act, the act messed up their routine with a fall, but then brought it back with an incredible recovery, leading to huge applause from fans.

But viewers were left confused as to whether the incident was genuine.

'I still think it was staged at first, but it’s still bloody impressive,' wrote one for on X (formerly Twitter).

While another agreed, 'I thought the same.'

Meanwhile another fan wrote, "the fall being staged is killing me."

While another said, '#bgt fall looked deliberate to me. call me cynical.'

The act said before they began the performance, "It’s one of the biggest stages in the world,’ they said when asked why they had entered the competition.

"We want to win Britain’s Got Talent because this is a dream."

But some fans are now put off by the events, with one writing, '*fall mid act to create suspense then successfully do it for a bigger applause*'

But others had a positive reaction to the act, writing, 'Watching @BGT how amazing was Taryn and the Serbat troupe, mind blown.'

And another said, 'I can’t even balance a glass of water, never mind balancing someone on my head, climbing a pair of ladders, turning around and going down the other side!'

To which the official ITV account replied, 'We're with you on that one, Aaron!'

Simon Cowell also had a glowing review for the act. He told them after the performance, "Honestly, to do this without a net and to see how easily this could go wrong and how skilful it was, it was a great audition."

Britian's Got Talent usually airs on a Saturday night, but will air on a Sunday next week.

Britain's Got Talent returns next Sunday at 7.40pm.