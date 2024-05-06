Britain's Got Talent fans call this act 'staged' but say it's still 'impressive'
Britain's Got Talent viewers are conflicted over acrobatic trio Serbat Troupe
After a dramatic turn of events, Britain's Got Talent fans are dubious about whether one of the latest acts is genuine.
In the latest instalment of Britain's Got Talent, which aired on Saturday 4th May, an acrobatic trio named Serbat Troupe performed a thrilling routine without any safety gear.
In the final act, the act messed up their routine with a fall, but then brought it back with an incredible recovery, leading to huge applause from fans.
But viewers were left confused as to whether the incident was genuine.
'I still think it was staged at first, but it’s still bloody impressive,' wrote one for on X (formerly Twitter).
I still think it was staged at first, but it’s still bloody impressive #BritainsGotTalent #BGTMay 4, 2024
While another agreed, 'I thought the same.'
Meanwhile another fan wrote, "the fall being staged is killing me."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
the fall being staged is killing me #BGT #BritainsGotTalentMay 4, 2024
While another said, '#bgt fall looked deliberate to me. call me cynical.'
the fall being staged is killing me #BGT #BritainsGotTalentMay 4, 2024
The act said before they began the performance, "It’s one of the biggest stages in the world,’ they said when asked why they had entered the competition.
"We want to win Britain’s Got Talent because this is a dream."
But some fans are now put off by the events, with one writing, '*fall mid act to create suspense then successfully do it for a bigger applause*'
*fall mid act to create suspense then successfully do it for a bigger applause*#BGT #BritainsGotTalentMay 4, 2024
But others had a positive reaction to the act, writing, 'Watching @BGT how amazing was Taryn and the Serbat troupe, mind blown.'
*fall mid act to create suspense then successfully do it for a bigger applause*#BGT #BritainsGotTalentMay 4, 2024
And another said, 'I can’t even balance a glass of water, never mind balancing someone on my head, climbing a pair of ladders, turning around and going down the other side!'
I can’t even balance a glass of water, never mind balancing someone on my head, climbing a pair of ladders, turning around and going down the other side! 😂😂#BGT #BritainsGotTalentMay 4, 2024
To which the official ITV account replied, 'We're with you on that one, Aaron!'
Simon Cowell also had a glowing review for the act. He told them after the performance, "Honestly, to do this without a net and to see how easily this could go wrong and how skilful it was, it was a great audition."
Britian's Got Talent usually airs on a Saturday night, but will air on a Sunday next week.
Britain's Got Talent returns next Sunday at 7.40pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.