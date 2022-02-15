'Call the Midwife' boss teases character death after shock train crash

Call the Midwife season 11 boss Heidi Thomas has suggested a devastating death could be on the cards following the train crash that stunned viewers last weekend.

On their way back from an obstetrics conference, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Doctor Turner (Stephen McGann), and Nurse Corrigan (Megan Cusack) boarded a train, but the driver happened to be Lionel Corbett, who we saw earlier suffering from an as yet unknown medical issue.

However, he dismissed symptoms as him simply being tired as his wife is expecting their second child, and went to work as a train driver as normal. However, this proved to be a horrible mistake.

He suffered an episode as a result of his condition, causing him to lose control of the train and crash into another train running alongside it at high speed. The upcoming series finale will explore the aftermath of this, but is everyone okay?

Series creator Heidi Thomas hasn't given away exact details, but it does sound like she's hinting towards tragedy for our beloved characters, and viewers at home too.

She told Radio Times: "The thing is, if there was a train crash near where you live, in the world of Call the Midwife, the two people you could rely on to come and sort everything out are Dr Turner and Sister Julienne."

Heidi added: "But if they are in the eye of the storm, who will save them?"

“Bruised and bleeding, we are rendered merely human,Never more fragile, never more at risk,Never more in need of all the strength that we can find…” pic.twitter.com/bko1nCZvItFebruary 13, 2022 See more

Heidi went on to say that she was a "daring woman" and that the new season had taken a darker turn, saying: "What appeals to me as a dramatist isn’t the spectacular nature of anything, but I know my Call the Midwife characters so well, as do the audience.

"So the idea of taking people with whom you’re very familiar, and putting them in an unfamiliar situation, immediately creates all sorts of scenarios we don’t normally get to see."

We'll have to wait until the season finale to find out the fates of these characters though...

Call the Midwife concludes on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday Feb. 20 with episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.