Call The Midwife fans left 'in tears' after an emotional episode
The latest Call The Midwife episode has stirred up strong feelings among viewers
Call The Midwife fans were left emotional by the latest episode of the BBC show.
The latest Call the Midwife instalment, which aired on Sunday, 2nd February, marked the return of Cyril who had previously travelled to Jamaica to visit his estranged wife Lucille.
On his return, he shared some sad news about the future of his relationship, telling Mrs Wallace, "Lucille asked me for a divorce. She doesn't wish to return to London, and I do not wish to live in Jamaica."
One commented after watching the episode on X (formerly Twitter), 'Not sure this seasons @bbc call the midwife has quite hit the mark. But tonight's episode made up for it.'
While another said, 'Call The Midwife makes me cry every damn week.'
Meanwhile, another wrote, '"And now i have to keep on breathing". That broke me #callthemidwife.'
And another said, 'So I'm still recovering from that episode of #callthemidwife. Hard hitting this week and lots of tears shed.'
Another wrote after watching the hit BBC show, 'idk. I like cyril, or at least i did before the writers decided to do this. but the show is call the MIDWIFE.
'It’s about the women, and I don’t like that the first Black main character of the show is essentially getting written out of her own story for the sake of her husband.'
It's clear Call The Midwife stirred up a lot of emotion, with another fan of the BBC show writing, 'Very difficult episode of Call the Midwife tonight. All about pancreatic cancer. This is what my mum died of almost two years ago.
'She passed away as we watched the very same programme.'
While another wrote, sharing their take on the episode, 'This episode is so stressful It's fiction, but nurses and midwives do see this level of tragedy routinely, caring for people in the depths of despair.
'Really reminds me of some of the sadness I've seen in my career.'
Call The Midwife continues next Sunday on BBC One.
