Call the Midwife gives exciting update about the new series
Call the Midwife fans are in for a treat as a huge announcement about the new series is made.
There is huge news for Call the Midwife fans because the much-loved show has confirmed that filming is underway for the 2024 Christmas special and Call the Midwife season 14.
Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a festive visit to Poplar to catch up with our favorite community midwives, and we now have confirmation that the Yultide episode is in production.
But, that's not all! After the huge success of Call the Midwife season 13, fans are waiting patiently for season 14 to hit our screens in early 2025 and in a social media post today (Monday, April 29), the show has confirmed that filming for the full series is also underway.
It might only be spring, but over in Poplar Christmas is well underway as the photo shows Doctor Turner (Stephen McGann) standing with his wife Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) and daughters Angela Turner (Alice Brown) and May Tang (April Rae Hoang) in front of a Christmas tree, looking very happy as they mark the return to filming with a clapperboard for season 14.
The caption with the image reads: "We begin our filming season in Christmas 1969, before we move on to the new year, and our new series 14 episodes. This yuletide marks a poignant turning point - as it's the last time we'll be filming in the swinging sixties! Next stop: the supersonic seventies!"
A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official)
A photo posted by on
Speaking of the show's return writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas says: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House”
Fans of the much-loved period drama can also breathe a sigh of relief because despite Trixie and Mathew Aylward moving to New York at the end of season 13, we now know that Trixie is definitely coming back for the new series after Helen George confirmed she would be returning to the show.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Call the Midwife season 13 ending saw Trixie decide to follow her husband across the pond to support him in his new business in New York, however, it remains to be seen if actor Olly Rix will be returning as Matthew.
It is also thought all our Call the M saw Trixie decide to follow her husband across the pond to support him in his new business in New York,however, it remains to be seen if actor Olly Rix will be returning as Matthew. ter Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.
Newly qualified midwives Joyce Highland (or should we say Claudine Warren?!) played by Renee Bailey and Rosalind Clifford played by Natalie Quarry are also thought to be returning.
Megan Cusack is also on the cards to return as Nurse Nancy Corrigan with Francesca Fullilove as Nancy's daughter, Colette Corrigan.
Call the Midwife seasons 1 to 13 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.