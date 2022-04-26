Call the Midwife: Helen George returns to set as season 12 starts filming

Call the Midwife fans, we have exciting news — filming on Call the Midwife season 12 is officially underway, and a fan-favorite character has now been spotted on set!

Just a few months after Call the Midwife season 11 concluded with that dramatic train crash that claimed two lives earlier this year, the team from Neal Street Productions is cracking on with filming the next series.

This week, the Call the Midwife social accounts have started teasing us with tidbits about the new season.

Most recently, they revealed that Trixie Franklin (Helen George) had made her return to Nonnatus House for night shoots on Monday, April 25 after she stepped away during series 11 to go on maternity leave whilst pregnant with her second daughter, Lark.

NEWS! Trixie's back! @helen_george makes her return to #CallTheMidwife Series 12 filming

This news comes after an announcement on the Call the Midwife Facebook page confirmed that production had officially begun on season 12. Although this post doesn't give anything away about the plot, the post does tease that we can expect to see some further sneak peeks from the Poplar House Christmas set throughout the week (such as Trixie's return to set!)

The Facebook post read: "Hello all! WE'RE BACK!!! We bring you this picture straight from the Nonnatus House set, where our team began filming again just a few hours on a brand new Christmas Special and Series 12 of Call the Midwife!

"This year Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne) and Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane) were there to provide us with the traditional clapperboard shot that marks the beginning of the first scene of the new season.

"We also hope to bring you some exclusive festive sneak peeks from our Poplar Christmas set later this week….. so stay tuned! xxx

Call the midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023".

BREAKING NEWS!! #CallTheMidwife begins filming for Series 12!

This teaser comes soon after Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack (who plays student midwife Nancy Corrigan) teased that filming would soon be underway. When she revealed the news, Megan commented: "We're just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone's so lovely. It's like a family. The crew are great. It's great crack."

Helen George also revealed that she was excited to be returning to set without the necessary restrictions which had been in place due to COVID.

"What's nice is we're not going to have COVID restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful."

Hopefully, this means we'll be treated to a longer series this time around, as fans will know that the previous two seasons were slightly shorter due to the impact of the pandemic.

Call the Midwife will return for another festive special and twelfth series in 2023. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on PBS in the US.