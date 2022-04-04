Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack reveals exciting news about season 12

Call the Midwife season 12 is coming to our screens later this year.

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack, who is better known to fans as the brilliant Nancy Corrigan, has revealed that filming for Call the Midwife season 12 will soon be underway.

Call the Midwife season 11 only recently ended in the UK, and is still airing in the US on PBS, however, talk has already turned to the new season, which is likely to return to our screens with a Christmas special later this year.

Megan, who first appeared in Call the Midwife season 10, told Radio Times that filming for the new season was imminent: "It’s coming very soon," she said. "We're just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone’s so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It’s great crack."

She added: “It’s that weird time in between where you’re like, ‘I’d actually just like to be with everyone still!'"

Megan Cusack plays Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC)

Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner and Helen George who stars as Trixie Franklin also added that they were excited to get the team from Nonnatus House back together again for filming... "What’s nice is we’re not going to have COVID restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful."

"There will be no perspex," Laura added. "We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do."

Our Call the Midwife favourites will soon be back filming. (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions / Sally Mais)

Fans of the show will remember that filming for the previous two seasons came with restrictions due to the pandemic, with fewer episodes being filmed as well as social distancing being maintained between actors.

Fans were delighted that Helen's character, Trixie, finally got together with Matthew Aylward in the last season, however, there was frustration over the fact their first kiss had to be filmed with the actors at a distance from one another and with some clever camera angles instead.

The start of Trixie and Matthew's relationship was filmed during covid restrictions. (Image credit: BBC1)

With Call the Midwife having been commissioned for another two seasons, it is thought that season 12 will follow the pattern from previous years and begin on Christmas Day 2022 with a festive special, before the rest of the new season plays out over the start of 2023.