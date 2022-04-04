Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack reveals exciting news about season 12
By Claire Crick published
Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy Corrigan, has been sharing behind-the-scenes secrets.
Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack, who is better known to fans as the brilliant Nancy Corrigan, has revealed that filming for Call the Midwife season 12 will soon be underway.
Call the Midwife season 11 only recently ended in the UK, and is still airing in the US on PBS, however, talk has already turned to the new season, which is likely to return to our screens with a Christmas special later this year.
Megan, who first appeared in Call the Midwife season 10, told Radio Times that filming for the new season was imminent: "It’s coming very soon," she said. "We're just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone’s so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It’s great crack."
She added: “It’s that weird time in between where you’re like, ‘I’d actually just like to be with everyone still!'"
Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner and Helen George who stars as Trixie Franklin also added that they were excited to get the team from Nonnatus House back together again for filming... "What’s nice is we’re not going to have COVID restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful."
"There will be no perspex," Laura added. "We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do."
Fans of the show will remember that filming for the previous two seasons came with restrictions due to the pandemic, with fewer episodes being filmed as well as social distancing being maintained between actors.
Fans were delighted that Helen's character, Trixie, finally got together with Matthew Aylward in the last season, however, there was frustration over the fact their first kiss had to be filmed with the actors at a distance from one another and with some clever camera angles instead.
With Call the Midwife having been commissioned for another two seasons, it is thought that season 12 will follow the pattern from previous years and begin on Christmas Day 2022 with a festive special, before the rest of the new season plays out over the start of 2023.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.