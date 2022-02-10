'Call the Midwife' stars tease final two episodes of season 11 will be the best ever

'Call the Midwife' stars are excited for fans to see the final 2 episodes.

Call the Midwife season 11 fans will be excited to hear that the final 2 episodes of the latest season are set to be the best in the show's history, according to stars Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann.

Max, who plays Timothy Turner made an ecstatic announcement on Twitter, saying: “This whole series was absolutely fantastic, but these next two upcoming episodes of #callthemidwife are the ones I’m the most excited I’ve EVER been for people to see.”

Stephen, who portrays Dr Patrick Turner, echoed Max’s praises by responding to the tweet with: “<proud sniff> The lad's not wrong..."

<proud sniff> The lad's not wrong...

The final two episodes will complete the eleventh season, which fans have thoroughly enjoyed once again.

But, it may not all be happy endings, as the most recent episode teased an imminent disaster at Nonnatus House, after Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) visited a clairvoyant called Dulcie Greenhalgh (Frances Tomelty) after she saw a raven in the nunnery.

The clairvoyant warned Sister Monica Joan that 'something unfortunate' would happen at Nonnatus House, but did not reveal anything more.

In other recent Call the Midwife news, fan-favourite Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin in the show, had to defend her decision to continue working during her pregnancy after cruel comments criticised her on social media.

Helen George as Trixie Franklin. (Image credit: BBC)

She filmed season 11 of the popular BBC drama while pregnant, but she was criticised for her choice by viewers, who claimed it "ruined continuity and aesthetics of the show.”

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to defend her choice, stating: "I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 (also thank you for the lovely comments!).

"Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"

I've seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 ( also thank you for the lovely comments!) Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don't question it?

Call the Midwife continues on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday, Feb. 13 with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.