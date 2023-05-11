Survivor fans are cracking up over Carolyn's reaction to Danny

Carolyn on Survivor season 44 has become a fan-favorite for several reasons, from her hilarious screaming during challenges to her very expressive face, the latter of which resulted in quite the humorous scene during Wednesday night's episode.

After Carolyn's close ally Yam Yam wins the immunity challenge this week, Team Tika thinks that they're in the clear...that is, until Danny and the rest of the remaining players start whispering about potentially voting out fellow Survivor season 44 cast member Carson—the third in their final-three scheme—during the Tribal Council.

"He's in the Tika Three. He's got to go home," says Danny, who is strategizing with Heidi and Lauren. "This should hopefully be a complete blindside on Carson." Danny's plan is to lie to Team Tika and tell them that they're splitting the vote between Lauren and Heidi, when really Carson is this week's target.

However, Carolyn's Spidey senses start acting up. "I get the vibe that they're voting for Carson," Carolyn worries to Yam Yam. "Something's not right and there's nothing more annoying than when you're told by Danny, 'Let's keep it simple, let's just not even have any more discussions.'"

That confessional plays as a voiceover over a hilarious shot of Carolyn making a cartoonishly displeased face to a chatty Danny, who is seen sitting behind her. The moment ended up being very popular with Survivor fans on social media, who have begun using Carolyn's funny face as a reaction meme.

Luckily, Carolyn ends up getting the last laugh this episode, as nobody but Carson knew that was was still in possession of the Tika hidden immunity idol. In a jaw-dropping move (seriously, did you see the jury's reaction?), she ends up playing her idol for Carson during the Tribal Council, making all votes for Carson null. Instead, she gets the rest of Tika to vote for Danny, making him the 12th person to get knocked off the island.

"Great move. Great move. Poetic justice!" Danny proclaims to the remaining group upon his departure. "Good night," Jeff Probst tells them all, to which Carolyn heartily replies: "Amen!"

Fans are loving this reaction face from Carolyn on Survivor

her face 😭😭😭🤭#survivor44 #survivor

Put that shot of Carolyn's stink face with Danny smiling in the background in the Louvre. #Survivor

Carolyn's reaction to Danny is EVERYTHING 😭😭😭 This is literally the best 3 seconds that the editors have given us in the 44 season history of this show #Survivor #Survivor44

Alright. Who has that screen grab of Carolyn making that face with Danny behind her? #Survivor44 #Survivor

[Survivor 44] Carolyn smells some BS. (Survivor Funny Face #2) #Survivor

I honestly love how Carolyn can't hide her feelings, her face tells you everything #Survivor

Carolyn in front of Danny 🤣Carolyn can smell it#Survivor #Survivor44

Carolyn has like no poker face. 😂 #Survivor44 #Survivor

Love her or hate her, Carolyn is legit one of the best castings in #Survivor history… Her constant meme-worthy facial expressions alone are so entertaining. Props to whoever made the final call to put her on the show.

Carolyn is such a powerhouse. Like she picked up on Danny's bs so fast and is moving pieces to try and figure out how to keep her and her alliance safe. What a queen #survivor #Survivor44