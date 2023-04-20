Survivor fans are cracking up over Carolyn Wiger's 'hilarious' screaming during Immunity Challenge

Carolyn Wiger's cartoonish screams might have just solidified her status as the most beloved member of the Survivor season 44 cast.

Dubbed "the funniest moment in Survivor history" by one fan on Twitter, the "banshee shrieks" from the Survivor season 44 player were the result of Carolyn getting stuck in a twisted net during the Immunity Challenge in this Wednesday's episode. The remaining competitors had to divide themselves into pairs and complete a series of obstacle courses until the teams broke up into singles in the final round to win individual immunity.

Carolyn was partnered with Carson, who wasn't a popular pick in the Survivor camp due to coming down with a nasty stomach bug the night before which had him throwing up in the bushes eight times before the challenge. ("The reward of the peanut butter jellies came with a curse," he said of last episode's feast.)

With Carson rooting her on, albeit quietly, from the sidelines (he lost his voice from vomiting), Carolyn attempted to crawl her way through a twisted net tunnel that was nestled in mud. Unlike the rest of the competitors, however, she was screaming her head off the whole time.

"Um, Carolyn I think they were using the rope and then twisting their bottom with it?" Carson tried to help out his partner, but it was for naught. Despite her, uh, vocal participation in the challenge, Carolyn got through the net too late, making her and Carson the sole team not to move onto the second round of the course.

Despite their loss, neither Carolyn nor Carson was on the chopping block this week—instead, the Ratu leftovers initially tried to target Frannie to join her recently eliminated beau Matt, but Danny, in possession of a real hidden immunity idol, decided to play it for Frannie and got the Soka and Tika tribemates together to blindside Brandon, shockingly sending him home.

Fans react to Carolyn Wiger's 'hilarious' screaming:

"Carolyn's net screams and Carson's low energy cheers were pure entertainment," one fan posted on social media, and plenty of other Twitter users were tickled by this week's hilarious Survivor moment. Here's what viewers are saying:

Win or lose, Carolyn and Carson will leave the show knowing they are part of the funniest moment in #Survivor history. pic.twitter.com/vXY6HjNau6April 20, 2023 See more

Carolyn's net screams and Carson's low energy cheers were pure entertainment. #Survivor #Survivor44April 20, 2023 See more

Carolyn screaming in the net while Carson calmly says “you got it” had me loling #SurvivorApril 20, 2023 See more

Carolyn stuck in the caramel #Survivor pic.twitter.com/ovkJvPVJcAApril 20, 2023 See more

carolyn yelling during the challenge #Survivor #Survivor44 pic.twitter.com/PlwivjB2LHApril 20, 2023 See more

#Survivor Carolyn should be the next Ducolax spokesperson pic.twitter.com/hCKrLMLynzApril 20, 2023 See more

That net is like my worst nightmare. I would have been screaming like Carolyn #SurvivorApril 20, 2023 See more

No one call 911 Carolyn is fine #survivor #survivor44April 20, 2023 See more

I just really love Carolyn, what a gift to this show. 😂🩷 #survivorApril 20, 2023 See more

#Survivor Carson to Carolyn: pic.twitter.com/LRgOCSUd7fApril 20, 2023 See more

Carolyn in the net #Survivor pic.twitter.com/cZzk5iC9bNApril 20, 2023 See more

Love the unintentional comedy of Carolyn’s tropical bird banshee shrieks and Carson having the energy level of a beached jellyfish #Survivor #Survivor44April 20, 2023 See more