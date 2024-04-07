Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about Faith and Iain
Casualty viewers are divided over whether the couple should get back together
Casualty fans have high hopes for a romantic reunion between Iain Dean and Faith Cadogan after last night's episode.
In last night's Casualty episode (which aired Saturday, 6th April) we saw a spark ignite between the former couple, who sadly parted ways during Faith's battle with addiction.
It appeared that Faith had softened after the break-up, telling Iain, "Let’s just say that she was understandably in a bad place and you were just doing your best in a complete minefield," she said, referring to when Faith's daughter Natalia Malinovsky made a pass at Iain.
She continued, "I messed up. My behaviour. I shouldn’t have cut you off the way I did. That was cruel. It was to all of us. The kids they missed you and I missed your help so I’m apologising. I want us to be able to work together like workmates. Like before," she said ruling out any hope of reconciliation."
Fans were quick to comment on the exchange, with one writing, 'Iain and faith arguing overcompensating for the fact they clearly still love each other but they’re not good together.'
Iain and faith arguing overcompensating for the fact they clearly still love each other but they’re not good together #casualtyApril 6, 2024
But another said, defending Iain, 'Faith literally takes Iain for a mug and he falls for it every single time. It's horrible to watch. He deserves so much better!'
Faith literally takes Iain for a mug and he falls for it every single time. It's horrible to watch. He deserves so much better! #Casualty https://t.co/cZ6lZI16FU pic.twitter.com/xAt1qYsP6QApril 6, 2024
While another wrote, 'I don't know what I expected from Faith&Iain in that episode, but I sure as hell did NOT expect any steps towards a reconciliation. They were all cute and smiley and apologetic and they make my shipper heart VERY happy.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Before adding, 'IAIN&FAITH they're talking, she's not shouting at him. They're all smiley at each other. Episode made.'
I don't know what I expected from Faith&Iain in that episode, but I sure as hell did NOT expect any steps towards a reconciliation. They were all cute and smiley and apologetic and they make my shipper heart VERY happy 🥰🥰 #CasualtyApril 7, 2024
We're rooting for you, Faith and Iain! Tune in next week on Saturday 13th April to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.