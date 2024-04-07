Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about Faith and Iain

Casualty fans have high hopes for a romantic reunion between Iain Dean and Faith Cadogan after last night's episode.

In last night's Casualty episode (which aired Saturday, 6th April) we saw a spark ignite between the former couple, who sadly parted ways during Faith's battle with addiction.

It appeared that Faith had softened after the break-up, telling Iain, "Let’s just say that she was understandably in a bad place and you were just doing your best in a complete minefield," she said, referring to when Faith's daughter Natalia Malinovsky made a pass at Iain.

She continued, "I messed up. My behaviour. I shouldn’t have cut you off the way I did. That was cruel. It was to all of us. The kids they missed you and I missed your help so I’m apologising. I want us to be able to work together like workmates. Like before," she said ruling out any hope of reconciliation."

Fans were quick to comment on the exchange, with one writing, 'Iain and faith arguing overcompensating for the fact they clearly still love each other but they’re not good together.'

But another said, defending Iain, 'Faith literally takes Iain for a mug and he falls for it every single time. It's horrible to watch. He deserves so much better!'

While another wrote, 'I don't know what I expected from Faith&Iain in that episode, but I sure as hell did NOT expect any steps towards a reconciliation. They were all cute and smiley and apologetic and they make my shipper heart VERY happy.'

Before adding, 'IAIN&FAITH they're talking, she's not shouting at him. They're all smiley at each other. Episode made.'

We're rooting for you, Faith and Iain! Tune in next week on Saturday 13th April to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.