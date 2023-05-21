Casualty fans are all saying the SAME thing about this character's tragic fate

Casualty was back on screens last night after a break last week due to the Eurovision Song Contest, with a dramatic turn of events.

The Casualty episode saw Jodie Whyte in grave danger after her drink was spiked by a stranger who planned to rape her.

In the episode, titled Believe Me, Jodie is enjoying what should be a fun girls’ night out with best friend and fellow nurse Rida Amaan when the shocking incident occurs.

Fortunately, Jodie is admitted to Holby ED in a distressing condition and is secretly treated by Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) and Rida.

But it was Max's response to Jodie that really got viewers talking, who say the doctor has a 'lot of grovelling to do' after 'making assumptions'.

'When the realisation hit him! Oh dear Max, you have a lot of grovelling to do Poor Jodie,' wrote one fan.

While another said, 'I never liked max to begin with but after last episode I just dislike him even more.

'He has his own little grudge against Ryan so he keeps dismissing him which isn’t very professional and then as soon as he saw Jodie he began making assumptions without listening.'

While another wrote on Twitter, 'Love Jodie and Rida's friendship Wish people asked Jodie is she was okay even if they did think she was drunk Deffo not liking Max atm.'

Ad a fourth wrote angrily, 'Wind your neck in max you don’t know the nightmare Jodie has been through.'

And another wrote, 'poor jodie :( so glad rida was there before it could go further.'

What's next for Max and Jodie - and can Jodie recover from her ordeal? Tune in next week to find out more.

Casualty airs next Saturday 27th May on BBC1 at 8.30pm.

