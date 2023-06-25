Casualty fans are CONFLICTED over Jodie's behaviour in the BBC show

Emotions have run high in the latest episode of Casualty, which aired last night on BBC1.

And Casualty fans have a lot to say about the behaviour of one character in particular - though the opinions are somewhat conflicted.

Some characters have predicted that it's 'the end' for Max and Jodie's storyline, with one writing, 'I have a feeling it's the end of this particular Max and Jodie story arc, and everyone will finally find out the truth. There's a lot to fit in one episode though so I'm guessing next Saturday might be part one?'

While another suggested they'd be glad to see the back of Jodie's storyline, writing, 'Unpopular opinion but can we have more storyline's given to cam and rida instead the attention all on Ryan and Jodie.'

But other Casualty viewers were intrigued to see where the plot involving Jodie goes, with another writing, 'I need to know max and Jodie’s backstory soon I think he does care about her and maybe had his own reasons for staying away so interested in seeing where this goes.'

And another simply said, 'I just love Road & Jodie.'

But many other fans were irritated with the characters' behaviour, with one writing, 'I want Ryan to be brought down a peg or two Jodie and Rida annoyed me as well you should never joke about being pregnant and why waz Rids so keen to know who Jodie was seeing? Xx'

While others continued to defend the character, writing, 'In Jodie’s defence from last night she wanted to come clean and tell Stevie the truth so max should be getting the blame not Jodie.'

What's next for Jodie and will she come clean? Tune in to next week's episode of Casualty to find out more...

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.