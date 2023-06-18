Casualty fans are DIVIDED over Faith (but are firmly on THIS character's side)

Casualty fans have taken to Twitter in their droves over last night's episode of the show, which saw Faith and Iain's relationship take a turn for the worse.

In last night's instalment (which aired Saturday, 17 June 2023) Faith berated Iain for not being honest with her about his struggles - but viewers have waded in criticising her approach, as she's not being honest with him herself.

'Iain being honest with faith but she’s still not being honest with him,' wrote one angry fan on Twitter.

While another said, praising actress Kirsty Mitchell, for her role, 'I really hope Faith is honest with Iain she needs help but Kirsty you’re doing an amazing job Xx'

While a third wrote, '"You have to tell me these things”

'HE TRIED?!?! You’re always too busy Faith.'

And another wrote, 'Poor Iain he’s trying so hard with faith.'

And another asked actress Kirsty Mitchell, 'What advice would you give to Faith in her current situation? Xx'

But not everyone had stern words for Faith and her behaviour, with one supportive fan writing, 'faith’s desperation is absolutely palpable. i feel so bad for her i just want to give her a hug.'

While another commented, 'Some interesting stuff below! Feel so sorry for Iain (& Faith, sort of).

'Looks like the promising moments we saw for Max & Jodie last week are short lived

'(Also how does Jodie always end up in these situations??)'

Will Faith be able to finally be honest with Iain and can the couple salvage their relationship? Tune in to Casualty next week to find out more...

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.