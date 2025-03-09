Casualty fans have a change of heart on THIS controversial character
Casualty viewers have said how they feel 'sorry' for Jodie in the aftermath of a tragic death
Casualty fans have found new sympathy for Jodie Whyte after the character has divided opinion due to her treatment of Dylan.
Last night's emotional Casualty episode, entitled 'Public Property,' showed Dyland and Jodie dealing with the aftermath of a tragic death, bonded by their grief. Dylan provides support to Jodie as she struggles emotionally.
The BBC show's official X page tweeted an emotional moment from the medical drama with the caption, 'I’ve got you,' referencing Dylan's words to Jodie.
“I’ve got you.” #Casualty #PublicProperty pic.twitter.com/PdPCAUlDtIMarch 8, 2025
Casualty fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing, 'For the first time, I actually felt sorry for Jodie ….and I love Dylan, he’s always there when someone needs him.
'He needs someone to love him for once. Hope Jodie turns her life around now.'
While another said, 'Poor Jodie, lost and misunderstood she needs her dad. Dylan is so lovely, always there for everyone.'
A third wrote, 'She needed that she was lost, but now she found herself. #WomensDay To all you ladies in nursing.'
Another said, begging producers to bring someone new into the show for Dylan, 'PLEASE let Dylan meet someone to support and love him! And who understands his condition.'
While another wrote, 'Another great episode ! Thank you to cast and crew for providing the perfect Saturday night drama every week.'
It's clear the BBC show had an emotional impact on viewers, with some taking to social media to praise the latest instalment of the BBC medical drama.
'Tonight’s Episode Of Casualty Was Absolutely Amazing And Amazing Cast Members. Tonight’s Was The Last Episode Of It,' wrote one fan on X.
Tonight’s Episode Of Casualty Was Absolutely Amazing And Amazing Cast Members. Tonight’s Was The Last Episode Of It @BBCCasualty @ChuckyVenn @elinor_lawless @melaniejhil @KirstyLMitchell @mikeTstevenson @Miloclarke1 #casualty #bbc 🚑🚑🚑March 8, 2025
Tune in next week on Saturday 15th March to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
