Casualty fans HEARTBROKEN after this character's SHOCK exit

Casualty viewers were sad to see Ryan Firth leave the Holby ED while dealing with the aftermath of his brutal attack, in an unannounced exit for the character.

Fans are happy to see Casualty back on screens, with a new episode airing last night on Saturday 6th December. Viewers have been celebrating the return of Casualty on social media, but many have also expressed their distress over Ryan's shock exit from the show.

'The group won’t be the group without Ryan,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

The group won’t be the group without Ryan #CasualtyJanuary 6, 2024 See more

But another fan disagreed, writing, 'Oh I cannot tolerate people like that guy.'

Another fan said, 'nahhhh are we actually losing ryan?! just when i was starting to like him.'

nahhhh are we actually losing ryan?! just when i was starting to like him #casualtyJanuary 6, 2024 See more

'I’m going to miss Ryan, he was a bit of an idiot at times… but he’s our idiot,' wrote another.

I’m going to miss Ryan, he was a bit of an idiot at times… but he’s our idiot #casualty @BBCCasualtyJanuary 6, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'Get why they did it for the story/point but hope Ryan comes back, a lot of potential. Stevie/Elinor great tonight. Shame they went there with what briefly looked like a nice Jodie & Teddy scene.'

Get why they did it for the story/point but hope Ryan comes back, a lot of potential.Stevie/Elinor great tonight. Shame they went there with what briefly looked like a nice Jodie & Teddy scene.#CasualtyJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Actor Eddie-Joe Robinson told What To Watch that he was originally in the dark about how his exit would play out. He said, “I knew I was going to be leaving, but you're always wondering how you're going to leave.

"While I was on the show there were a couple of other people that left at a similar time and it's a point of real speculation of how your character is going to exit, so I was really excited to find out.

"When I saw what it involved, I was even more excited because it’s really high drama and going out with a bang.”

Wishing Eddie-Joe all the best in whatever he does next. Tune in next Saturday 13th January to see what's next for Charlie and the rest of the gang at Holby.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.