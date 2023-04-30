Casualty fans rally around THIS character - but not everyone is a fan
Casualty viewers were in agreement after last night's episode, cementing this as one of their 'favourite characters'.
Casualty fans took to Twitter to express their support for Stevie, played by Elinor Lawless, in last night's episode.
Stevie suffers a crisis of confidence after clinical lead Max Christie tells her that her patient mortality rates are high after her patient Becca tragically passes away after being stabbed.
The doctor gravitates towards Donna for some reassurance, after her second patient of the day passes away.
Max keeps a close eye on Stevie, but his presence makes her nervous, causing viewers to express their support for the downtrodden character.
'max is really out of line nahhh i know he doesn’t really know what’s been going on with stevie but like he was just trying to stir the pot there and make her feel worse than she already does,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
And another wrote, 'poor stevie :( i hope she gets her confidence back soon.'
'Beautiful performance @elinor_lawless hope Stevie finely finds happiness I love you Xx,' wrote another fan on Twitter.
While another enthusiastically wrote, 'STEVIE SLAYINGGGGGGG IM SO GLAD WE HAVE SOME STEVIE CONTENT IVE MISSED HER SO MUCH.'
And a third said, 'Stevie is slowly becoming one of my favourite characters.'
Other fans commented on how Stevie shouldn't be doubting herself, with another one writing, 'Stevie is a good doctor she shouldn’t be doubting herself I blame Marcus for her confidence crisis.'
While another said, 'Aww Stevie you did your best none of this is your fault Becca’s boyfriend is to blame Xx.'
Will Stevie gain some more confidence and not be taken in by Max's negative comments? Tune in next week to find out more.
Casualty airs next week on BBC1 at 8.30pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.