Casualty star confirms Faith's future on the show after SHOCK double twist

Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell has confirmed what's next for her character after viewers have been asking - could this be the end of the road for Faith?

Last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday, September 2nd 2023) saw a shocking turn of events unfold for Faith, who has been pretending to have ovarian cancer to conceal her drug habit.

But her lies began to unravel after her daughter Natalia turned up in the ED. Faith's strong reaction leads to Stevie realising that Faith has a drug problem, left with no choice but to report it to their boss, Max, only to discover that Faith's ex-boyfriend Iain has beaten her to it.

Things are very intense for Fait right now - and it looks like they're about to get more intense soon!

"It does get really good, it gets more intense. There's more to come," actor Kirsty Mitchell, who plays Faith in the show told Digital Spy.

"My favourite scenes to do is the medical stuff. I love learning about surgeries and everything – it is so exciting on set when you are choreographing a surgery to the dialogue and I end up down a rabbit hole and I learn so much, I love it."

Could there be hope ahead for Faith? Kirsty seems to hint there could be.

"It would be great to see Faith back at the top of her game," Kirsty added.

"I think that's what most people want – that's what we want to see in someone we care about. The reason that the audience are so upset that she's gone down this hole is because they care about her and they want her to be better.

"That's what we always want for people who are addicts – we want them to get there and find a way out, but we also know that they've got to see that for themselves.

"I would love to just see her back on top at work – that would be amazing."

Tune in next week to see how Faith deals with the aftermath of her lies. It's set to be a bumpy ride!

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

To see which Casualty episodes are coming up next, take a look at our TV Guide for the most up-to-date listings.