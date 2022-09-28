Casualty star George Rainsford reveals new role away from the soap

Casualty favourite George Rainsford, who plays Ethan Hardy in the medical drama, has swapped the ER for the stage as he shared his new acting role.

The TV star, who's rumoured to be leaving Casualty, revealed that he is due to star in the stage play Wish You Were Dead and will be taking on the role of Peter James's famous detective DSI Roy Grace (played on TV by John Simm in ITV's Grace).

The play also features former Casualty actor Clive Mantle and I'm a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher, who are playing the roles of Curtis and Cleo Morey respectively.

Wish You Were Dead is the stage adaptation of best-selling author Peter James's crime thriller book series and follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they go on their first holiday together.

Cleo hopes that she'll finally have time alone with Grace and his crime-solving escapades, but their dream escape plunges into a holiday from hell as the past comes back to haunt them.

George told StageChat: “I can’t wait to be part of a theatre ensemble again and delve into Peter James’ thrilling criminal underworld. Getting to play Roy Grace, his most renowned detective creation, will be a huge honour.

"I am excited to meet audiences from all over the UK, and share with them some enthralling, edge-of-your-seat entertainment!”

He shared the news on Instagram with the caption: "A bit of news. Coming to a theatre near you in 2023! I’m delighted to be playing Detective Roy Grace in @peterjamesuk WISH YOU WERE DEAD on tour throughout the UK from 16th February - 29th July 2023. Hopefully see you there!"



Casualty doctor Ethan, who suffers from Huntington's Disease, was part of Casualty's emotional and heartbreaking finale earlier this year after his fiancée Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D'Lima) tragically died in a car crash on their wedding day.

George has been in Casualty since 2014 and is also known for playing Jimmy Wilson in Call the Midwife.