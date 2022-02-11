'Casualty' teases 'roller coaster' plots in dramatic new spring trailer
By Lucy Buglass published
'Casualty' has given a first look at its big spring storylines, and there's plenty going on!
Casualty has just released its spring trailer and it looks like fans of the long-running medical soap have plenty of drama to look forward to.
Over the spring season, characters are faced with a number of difficult decisions and there are some tense storylines coming up for some fan favourites.
These include Robyn (Amanda Henderson) making a decision about her unexpected pregnancy, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) getting caught up in a cycle of partying when suddenly her world comes crashing down after Luka (Tom Mulheron) is targeted by a predator, and Matthew’s (Osi Okerafor) past trauma returning to haunt him, which also puts a strain on his relationship with Stevie (Elinor Lawless).
It's finally here! 🙌Watch the #Casualty Spring trailer NOW! 🚑 pic.twitter.com/5R6x8x1uVrFebruary 11, 2022
Meanwhile, paramedic Teddy (Milo Clarke) ignores important signs about his own health and Iain (Michael Stevenson) goes beyond the call of duty to rescue a patient, putting himself in harm’s way in the process.
Finally, Sah (Arin Smethurst) is confronted by an old bully, and David’s (Jason Durr) son Olly’s (Harry Collett) struggles with social isolation and depression lead to devastating consequences. So there's a lot going on...
Speaking about all the upcoming stories, Loretta Preece, Series Producer says: "It’s going to be a roller coaster ride in Holby hospital this spring. There are difficult choices for Robyn and Teddy, harsh consequences for Stevie and Faith, and a hard-hitting, action-packed, and very poignant story for Iain.
She added: "It’s a season full of adrenaline and betrayal as well as love, friendship, and tenderness. Rosie Jones has really touched viewers' hearts as Paula and in April we will discover whether the courts will allow her to take her baby back. And after all, Ethan has been through this series, might he be ready to move on from Fenisha’s memory?"
We can't wait to see what happens...
Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC1, with episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
