'Casualty' teases 'roller coaster' plots in dramatic new spring trailer

Casualty has just released its spring trailer and it looks like fans of the long-running medical soap have plenty of drama to look forward to.

Over the spring season, characters are faced with a number of difficult decisions and there are some tense storylines coming up for some fan favourites.

These include Robyn (Amanda Henderson) making a decision about her unexpected pregnancy, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) getting caught up in a cycle of partying when suddenly her world comes crashing down after Luka (Tom Mulheron) is targeted by a predator, and Matthew’s (Osi Okerafor) past trauma returning to haunt him, which also puts a strain on his relationship with Stevie (Elinor Lawless).

It's finally here! 🙌Watch the #Casualty Spring trailer NOW! 🚑 pic.twitter.com/5R6x8x1uVrFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, paramedic Teddy (Milo Clarke) ignores important signs about his own health and Iain (Michael Stevenson) goes beyond the call of duty to rescue a patient, putting himself in harm’s way in the process.

Finally, Sah (Arin Smethurst) is confronted by an old bully, and David’s (Jason Durr) son Olly’s (Harry Collett) struggles with social isolation and depression lead to devastating consequences. So there's a lot going on...

Speaking about all the upcoming stories, Loretta Preece, Series Producer says: "It’s going to be a roller coaster ride in Holby hospital this spring. There are difficult choices for Robyn and Teddy, harsh consequences for Stevie and Faith, and a hard-hitting, action-packed, and very poignant story for Iain.

She added: "It’s a season full of adrenaline and betrayal as well as love, friendship, and tenderness. Rosie Jones has really touched viewers' hearts as Paula and in April we will discover whether the courts will allow her to take her baby back. And after all, Ethan has been through this series, might he be ready to move on from Fenisha’s memory?"

We can't wait to see what happens...

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC1, with episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.