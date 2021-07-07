‘Casualty’ unveils blackmail horror for Lev Malinovsky and introduces his father!

Lev Malinovsky realises it's time to take control of his life in Casualty.

In an act of desperation, the next episode of Casualty sees paramedic Lev Malinovsky go in search of Sam Richards — the patient he assaulted in the ED!

Lev’s facing prison and the loss of his job if convicted but, because he’s wrestling with his sexuality, he hasn’t told the authorities Sam baited him with a string of vile homophobic insults.

How the Casualty drama unfolds...

In this upcoming episode, Lev pleads with Sam to take £1000 in cash.

Sam, however, reckons he can get more money if he presses charges! He walks off, telling Lev (Uriel Emil) to come back with £5000 and he’ll think about it. But as Sam (Harri Rees-Jones) strolls into the road he’s hit by a car that then careers into a billboard and catches fire!

"Filming on location outside the A&E allows for exciting scenarios," says Uriel Emil, who plays Lev.

"Real medical personnel have told me that watching Casualty when they were kids was the main reason they became a paramedic, doctor or nurse."

Lev begs Sam to take the money and run in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Lev is faced with a choice...

Lev races to the scene and puts his life on the line to save Sam. But no good deed goes unpunished in Casualty… At the ED injured Sam, far from being grateful, demands £10,000 or he’s telling the police Lev attacked him again!

Lev’s estranged wife Faith intervenes…

Having witnesses the accident Lev’s estranged wife Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) implores him to accept who he really is, talk calmly to the police and explain he’s gay and the victim of a hate crime. Touched by Faith’s support Lev breaks down, accepts his sexuality, and agrees to report everything.

"To resolve his inner conflict, Lev starts accepting that he should allow his true feelings to emerge," explains Uriel, 46. "He finally starts dealing with his inner demons."

Keeping the Faith. Lev's wife, Faith, still cares for her estranged husband in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Is this the end of the drama?

No! It’s a major turning point for the troubled paramedic who has spent a lifetime hating himself. But before Lev gets a chance to report Sam, his dad Anton (guest star Alexei Sayal) makes a shock and macho entrance, announcing he’s here for a family visit!

Will Anton’s arrival cause fragile Lev to reconsider?

‘My dream storyline would be Lev finally at peace with himself, with a boyfriend, having to sort out, together with Faith, whatever normal teenage conflicts that emerge with their three kids,’ says Uriel. ‘I like when Lev lets his “big softie” side come to the surface, being myself a big softie!’

This episode of Casualty is due to air on either 10 July or 17th July 2021, depending on Euro 2020 schedules. See our TV Guide for the latest listings.