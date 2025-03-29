Caught is the best thing I've watched on Netflix in ages — don't let the thing everyone is complaining about put you off

Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix that follows the story of a journalist called Ema Garay who is known for bringing criminals to justice - and it is one of the best shows I have watched in ages.

As with all Harlan Coben thrillers, this is a white knuckle ride of a series which will have you hooked from the very beginning. However, Caught is slightly different from the other adaptations because it was filmed in Argentina.

Despite the series already sitting comfortably in the Netflix top 10 after only landing on the streaming site on Wednesday (March 26), some fans are complaining about the fact the show is in Spanish, and therefore if you want to watch in the US or UK you either need subtitles or watch it dubbed - but don't let that put you off!

This show is too good to miss just becasue it isn't in English - I watched it with both subtitles and with it dubbed, and within a few minutes, I was so caught up in the drama that I forgot all about the fact it is in another language.

Caught is packed with twists and turns from the first episode. (Image credit: Netflix)

Following in the footsteps of hugely successful shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site, Caught is about a young woman who vanishes after a teenage party and soon the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries that no one could have predicted.

In the first episode alone, there is a twist so huge that it will have you gasping out loud - and if that isn't a reason to watch then I don't know what is.

There are just six episodes of Caught, each one as gripping and unpredictable as the next - so if you only watch one thing this weekend, make sure it is this. It's Harlen Coben at his finest.

All six episodes of Caught are available on Netflix now.