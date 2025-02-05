CBS special lets viewers rank the funniest Super Bowl commercials ever tonight, February 5

Let’s be honest, unless your team is playing in the Super Bowl, a big draw of the big game are the Super Bowl commercials. Companies pay huge sums of money to try and entertain us (and have us remember their products), with most hoping to elicit a good laugh in doing so. With that in mind, a CBS special airing tonight, February 5, at 9 pm ET/PT is going to rank the funniest Super Bowl commercials of all time, as determined by viewers live.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time is being hosted by CBS Mornings co-host, NFL analyst and Hollywood Squares host Nate Burleson and actress Daniela Ruah from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where Super Bowl LIX is being played on Sunday, February 9. Burleson and Ruah will rank their favorite Super Bowl commercials, eventually leading to their top two picks. Viewers will then get to vote live at home via an online vote to decide which of the hosts’ picks is the funniest Super Bowl commercial of all-time. Results will be announced at the end of the hour-long broadcast.

CBS has teased some of the commercials that are going to be included on the list, though did not share any details on where they may rank. Among the offerings are the E*Trade babies, the CareerBuilder monkeys, Budweiser’s lamb streaker, Mt. Dew’s PuppyMonkeyBaby and more.

In addition to Burleson and Ruah hosting the special, Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier is also going to be part of the special, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks at some of the 2025 Super Bowl commercials. That is also going to include a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the classic Budweiser Whassup campaign.

To watch Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time on CBS, you must have a traditional pay-TV provider, live TV antenna, live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube) or subscribe to Paramount Plus with Showtime. The special will be available to stream on Paramount Plus starting Thursday, February 6, for all Paramount Plus subscribers.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time is joining CBS’s usual Wednesday night game night programming. It will be pre-empted by an all new episode of Hollywood Squares and followed by a new Raid the Cage season 2 episode.