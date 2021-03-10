CBS to re-air the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah on March 12

CBS will rebroadcast the full 2-hour interview with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday, March 12, the network announced.

If it seems like you can't escape the sit-down with Oprah — officially called Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special — you're not wrong. It's been everywhere this week and remains available to stream on the CBS website. (And you also have to give CBS a little bit of a break — it reportedly paid $7 million for the rights to broadcast the special.)

But you're also not wrong if you believe the primetime special was a big deal when it initially aired five days earlier, garnering nearly 18 million viewers. For one, it was the largest primetime audience since the Academy Awards special on Feb. 9, 2020. And for another, it laid bare trouble the couple had with the royal family from the get-go. From the handling of their relationship to concerns from someone — nobody is saying who, though they have said it wasn't the Queen or Prince Phillip — about how dark their baby's skin would be, there is no shortage of tea spilled here.

And it also was a masterclass by Oprah Winfrey in how to conduct an interview.

The interview has been available on the CBS website since it first aired. It is not, however, on the new Paramount+ streaming service, which is home to the larger ViacomCBS world.

CBS says that the special had been viewed by more than 49.1 people worldwide through Monday, March 8.