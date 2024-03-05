Celebrity Big Brother fans floored as Dragon's Den icon appears

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is here and fans were especially thrilled to see an old Dragon's Den star stepping into the iconic house.

With the series now underway we finally know who's taking part in the rebooted reality show, with some unexpected faces becoming housemates and creating quite the eclectic mix.

Among them was Dragon's Den legend Levi Roots, who has since gone on to have a successful career following his pitch back in 2007, where he introduced the world to his Reggae Reggae Sauce brand.

His pitch is still regarded as one of the most memorable, as he did a presentation in front of the Dragons including a song, which managed to secure him £50,000 funding from Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh. His products are still going strong today, making him one of the most successful Dragon's Den stars.

In his introduction video, he described himself as a "normal rastaman from Brixton", admitting he doesn't have many celebrity friends. But despite his humble attitude, he's got the attention of fans on social media.

Bringing the Sauce to the house! 🔥🔥 #CBBUK #CelebrityBigBrother

In fact, Levi's arrival into this year's Big Brother house sent fans on social media wild, with people calling him an "absolute legend" and "the perfect housemate", so he's made quite the impression already.

Many were flooding the Twitter hashtag on launch night, reacting to Levi's arrival and immediately pointing him out, and commenting on the fact he, unsurprisingly, was very keen to help out in the kitchen!

They're lucky to have Levi roots in their cooking for them I'll say that. #CBBUK

oh Levi Roots you legend😭 protect this man at all costs 🙏🏼🙏🏼#CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUK #CBB

Think #LeviRoots is the perfect housemate and seems to have the most natural charisma #CelebrityBigBrother

Finally a real STAR #CBB #CBBUK #CelebrityBigBrother Levi Roots!!

Ahh Levi Roots ! What a legend 🙌🏾👏🏾 #CBB #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUK

Levi Roots is an absolute legend man, let's gooooo #CBBUK

Levi is just one of the many celebrities hoping to win the public's favour and stay in the house. His fate is in their hands as the public will be voting for who they want to stay in the competition, which is a new twist since in previous series people were invited to choose who to evict instead.

Confirming the change on social media, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best said: "The last series of Big Brother you were voting to evict. This time, for Celebrity Big Brother you are voting for your favourite housemate.

They said this could well change the "dynamics" within the house, as all the celebrities are hoping to be crowned winner. But only one will emerge victorious!

Celebrity Big Brother airs six nights a week running from Sunday to Friday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.