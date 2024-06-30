Celebrity Gogglebox fans are ALL saying the same thing about Joe Swash's new look

Celebrity Gogglebox fans noticed something had changed about Joe Swash's appearance last night as he sat alongside his wife Stacey Soloman.

In last night's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox (which aired Friday 28th June), we saw the couple snuggled up on the sofa in their cosy Pickle Cottage home, and viewers were quick to speculate that Joe's teeth looked somewhat different.

'Has Joe Swash borrowed a pair of Stacey's spare teeth?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another commented, 'Whats happened to Joe Swash' teeth?! He had lovely teef [teeth].'

While another asked, 'Has Joe got new teeth?'

Others were complimentary about the celebrity couple, with another writing, 'Joe and Stacy are relationship goals!' referring to the pair's easy banter.

Celebrity Gogglebox fans also noticed something unusual about Stacey's appearance on the Channel 4 show.

'Stacey Solomon seemed to be cuddling a duck!' wrote one fan on X.

While another wrote, 'Am I going mad or is Stacey Solomon cuddling a duck?'

And a third said, 'Stacey has, I think, a duck in a blanket? I need an explanation please.'

Joe's wife Stacey opened up about her husband's cosmetic dentistry, telling her Instagram followers earlier this year, "He [Joe] went out and got his teeth done and came back and expected me to be normal about it."

Before continuing, "He didn't even discuss it with his wife. Just went out and did it.

"Now, I'm not in control of Joe's body, he can do what he likes with his body, but how dare he do something without telling me."

During the Celebrity Gogglebox episode, Joe said in reference to his new teeth, "I think they look quite nice personally."

And Stacey replied, "I thought they looked amazing already."

The couple also opened up about how they no longer sleep in the same room, with Stacey saying to Joe, We used to sleep in bed together, remember that?"

To which Joe replied, "So I'll go in Rex's bed with the baby then shall I?"

And Stacey added, "That's what happens isn't it, babe?"

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday 5th July.