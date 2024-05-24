Celebrity Gogglebox 2024: release date, celebrities and everything we know about season 6
More famous faces are taking a seat for Celebrity Gogglebox 2024.
Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 is set to return to our screens in June as more famous faces become armchair critics and share their opinions on the week's TV.
As our favorite Gogglebox 2024 families put down their remotes for the end of the series, celebrities will be tuning in from their living rooms to watch the biggest TV shows for Celebrity Gogglebox 2024.
Last year, an array of stars joined the spin-off, including Joanna Lumley, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark and Mo Gilligan. Some are set to return for this upcoming series, meanwhile, we'll also be introducing some new additions to the sofa.
Here's everything we know about Celebrity Gogglebox 2024...
Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 release date
Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 starts on Friday, June 7 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes will be available to watch on Channel 4 streaming after they have aired.
Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 cast
Fearne Cotton, Gok Wan, Rylan Clark, Clare Balding and Gyles Brandreth will all be returning for Celebrity Gogglebox 2024.
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, younger brother Freddie Brazier and dad Jeff Brazier will also feature on the series after appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C last year.
A source told The Sun: “Producers are delighted that Freddie wants to join them. The trio have great banter and it will be great to treat Bobby’s huge fanbase to his rapport with Freddie.
“He has really propelled his family to stardom since coming runner-up on Strictly. Jeff adores working with his sons and the brothers are really close, so it could lead to more projects together.”
Also joining the line-up are Spice Girls singer Mel B and her daughter Phoenix.
A TV insider told The Mirror: "It’s so exciting to have Scary Spice and Phoenix on the sofa together, they’re going to be fantastic."
At the moment, no other cast announcements have been made, but we will update this guide as soon as more information has been revealed.
Is there a trailer?
There is currently no trailer out for Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 but we will update this guide as soon as one has been released.
