The Mole season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

If you’re like us and fans of competition shows with a certain level of intrigue and entertainment as displayed in Peacock’s The Traitors season 2, then allow us to reintroduce The Mole as The Mole season 2 debuts this summer.

The series follows a dozen contestants as they compete in challenges to add money to a season-ending prize pot, which only one of them will win. However, as they work together to earn money, there will be one among them actively sabotaging them as the mole. So what can you expect with The Mole season 2? Here’s everything we know.

The Mole season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 28 with the first five episodes. The remaining episodes of the season will roll out in the weeks that follow. Here is a full schedule of when the episodes debut:

Episodes 1 - 5: June 28

Episode 6 - 8: July 5

Episode 9 - 10: July 12

For those interested in watching episodes of The Mole, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers.

The Mole premise

Here is an official synopsis of The Mole:

"The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated ‘the Mole’ and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."

The Mole season 2 host

Ari Shapiro, The Mole (Image credit: Bonnie Yap/Netflix)

Serving as host for The Mole season 2 is Ari Shapiro. The award-winning journalist is host of NPR’s All Things Considered, and over the course of his journalism career he’s covered President Obama’s first and second terms in office and served as a justice correspondent during George W. Bush’s administration.

The Mole season 2 cast

Here are the contestants competing this season:

Andy, forensic accountant

Deanna, web sleuth

Hannah, marketing consultant

Jennifer, program analyst

Melissa, poker player

Michael, parking manager

Muna, software engineer

Neesh, marketer

Ryan, volleyball coach

Sean, stay-at-home dad/retired cop

Tony, VIP host

Quaylyn, bus driver

The Mole season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for the season below.