The Mole season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series
Who’s working to sabotage this year’s crop of players?
If you’re like us and fans of competition shows with a certain level of intrigue and entertainment as displayed in Peacock’s The Traitors season 2, then allow us to reintroduce The Mole as The Mole season 2 debuts this summer.
The series follows a dozen contestants as they compete in challenges to add money to a season-ending prize pot, which only one of them will win. However, as they work together to earn money, there will be one among them actively sabotaging them as the mole. So what can you expect with The Mole season 2? Here’s everything we know.
The Mole season 2 release date
The Mole season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 28 with the first five episodes. The remaining episodes of the season will roll out in the weeks that follow. Here is a full schedule of when the episodes debut:
Episodes 1 - 5: June 28
Episode 6 - 8: July 5
Episode 9 - 10: July 12
For those interested in watching episodes of The Mole, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers.
The Mole premise
Here is an official synopsis of The Mole:
"The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated ‘the Mole’ and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."
The Mole season 2 host
Serving as host for The Mole season 2 is Ari Shapiro. The award-winning journalist is host of NPR’s All Things Considered, and over the course of his journalism career he’s covered President Obama’s first and second terms in office and served as a justice correspondent during George W. Bush’s administration.
The Mole season 2 cast
Here are the contestants competing this season:
- Andy, forensic accountant
- Deanna, web sleuth
- Hannah, marketing consultant
- Jennifer, program analyst
- Melissa, poker player
- Michael, parking manager
- Muna, software engineer
- Neesh, marketer
- Ryan, volleyball coach
- Sean, stay-at-home dad/retired cop
- Tony, VIP host
- Quaylyn, bus driver
The Mole season 2 trailer
Check out the trailer for the season below.
