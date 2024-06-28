Meet The Mole season 2 cast: who's who in the deceptive reality show

The premise of Netflix’s reality show The Mole season 2 is fairly simple; find the one person in your team trying to sabotage everything.

While the 12 contestants take part in tasks as a team to raise money for the winning pot, one of them, the Mole, is secretly trying to take them down. It’s up to the team to figure out who that is. And, as you browse the cast list below, you can make your assumptions too.

For The Mole season 2, the team at Netflix has brought in numerous contestants with a certain knack or background in figuring out when someone’s lying. From a web sleuth to a poker player and an undercover cop, no matter what you do or what you think you know everyone must focus, pay close attention, and deduce who The Mole is amongst them.

So, let’s take a look at this season’s cast and see if you can guess who it is...

Andy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Andy is a 65-year-old forensic accountant. That means he’s not only good at mathematics, but investigating people too based on certain information. Alongside his day job, he also puts his analytical mind to escape rooms. Out of the over 600 he’s completed across the world, he’s completed 93% of them. According to his Instagram, he’s no stranger to a dad joke, inspiration quotes, or even inviting his fellow The Mole contestants along to an escape room.

Deanna

(Image credit: Netflix)

You might recognize Deanna for her online investigation skills in Netflix show Don’t F**k with Cats as a web sleuth working under the moniker, Baudi Moovan. Now, she’s taking her sleuthing skills to The Mole season 2. But when it comes to being The Mole herself, she says: “I am an absolutely terrible liar. This isn’t a low-key brag… I wish I was better.”

Hannah

(Image credit: Netflix)

At 23, Hannah is the youngest player in this season’s game. She’s a marketing consultant in her day-to-day life, but she’s also a student pilot. The scariest moment of her life thus far? Completing a blind landing in a single-engine prop plane. Will she come across scarier in The Mole? While you’ll see her shedding some tears in The Mole season 2 official trailer, are they the tears of a crocodile?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer

(Image credit: Netflix)

28-year-old Jennifer is no stranger to hard work as a BA, MA, and PhD student, but how she’ll translate this to The Mole, we’ll have to wait and see. She can be seen pleading with her fellow contestants during an intimate circle chat, “If just for today, can we just please be team players?” But, does she really mean it?

Melissa

(Image credit: Netflix)

Melissa is a poker player and when you think about the skills it takes to be a good poker player, you must have patience, the ability to control your emotions, and to bluff at the right opportunities. That’s why Melissa would make an excellent Mole, should the opportunity have fallen in her lap. She also plays pinball competitively, but whether that brings anything to the game other than great timing and a quick flick of the wrist, we’re not sure.

Michael

(Image credit: Netflix)

When he’s not busy travelling the US competing in gay flag football league tournaments, 30-year-old Michael is a parking manager and model. So, he knows how to keep a straight face. According to Michael though, “I talk way too much to be the Mole.” Or maybe he talks just the right amount to hide his true purpose in the game…

Muna

(Image credit: Netflix)

Proudly representing as a hijabi Muslim woman, Muna is a software engineer and spoken word poet. The analytical mind to tackle technology and the confidence and creativity of a poet makes for a strong mix when playing The Mole. She posts on her Instagram, “I’ve kept this secret for a year and my heart can’t take how in a month, the girl who grew up loving these shows never in a million years thought she would see herself represented… & here I am.” A secret for a whole year… interesting.

Neesh

(Image credit: Netflix)

While he’s listed as a marketer on his official cast announcement, Neesh also put a lot of time into his social media with a successful podcast radio show and plenty of content spanning fashion and comedy. Interestingly, he says “Lying isn’t in my genes. I’m the great-great-great-great-grand-nephew of Abraham ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln.” Doesn’t sound very honest to us.

Ryan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ryan is the athlete of this season’s The Mole. As a volleyball coach, she knows a thing or two about being a team player. With four kids, she says, “I want the biggest prize at the end of take home!” But whether she’s going to be playing as part of a team or using that competitive streak to run it alone as the Mole, we’ll have to wait and see.

Sean

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who better to sniff out a Mole than an undercover cop? While Sean might now be retired, it doesn’t diminish the fact he’s got the skillset to catch someone up to no good. He’s also the only contestant in the season of The Mole without a social media presence to share, so it appears he’s still undercover after all.

Tony

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tony’s average daily screen time is 19 hours, and according to his official cast announcement, has been working out for half his life, so 12 years. Tony seems like a big personality and according to the trailer, even if he’s not the Mole, he may well be playing his own game to secure more money, “If they suspect it’s me, the more likely they are to go home.”

Quaylyn

(Image credit: Netflix)

41-year-old Quaylyn is a father of four, bus driver, with a love of tornadoes. Aside from that, he loves to post funny content across his Instagram and TikTok. You can catch him getting quite irate in the trailer shouting, “You come on the show to win money, not to lose money.” Whether it’s a passionate act or genuine concern for the team, all will be revealed.

Episodes 1 to 5 of The Mole season 2 are on Netflix now. Episode 6 to 8 land on July 5 and episodes 9 and 10 will be available from July 12.