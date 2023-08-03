Big Brother season 25 star Cirie already has fans cheering — here's why

You already know Cirie Fields. Now meet Cirie, Big Brother season 25 star.

The 53-year-old American nurse is already a reality show legend. She is widely considered one of the greatest Survivor players of all time, despite having never won the competition, appearing four times: Survivor: Panama in 2006, Survivor: Micronesia in 2008, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010 and Survivor: Game Changers in 2017. Her losing streak, however, ended when she fooled every single person in the castle on The Traitors US, winning the Peacock program earlier this year.

Now Fields has joined the Big Brother season 25 cast, becoming the first Survivor alum to cross over into the CBS series. She's not only the surprise 17th housemate for the landmark 25th season but also the mother of another BB contestant: Jared, who had already been publicly announced as part of season 25. However, the 25-year-old exterminator revealed he'd wisely be keeping his identity on the down low so that the rest of the players don't realize he comes from reality TV royalty.

However, it winds up being a good thing having his mom in the house, because Jared finishes last during the first comp and is eventually nominated for eviction at the end of the season 25 premiere on Wednesday, August 2, alongside Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin. When host Julie Chen Moonves instructs the players to return to the house for one final twist, Cirie is surprisingly waiting in the kitchen to greet them with champagne.

Julie didn't have time to formally announce to the housemates that Cirie would be joining them in this season's Big Brother competition, but she did relay the news to us viewers, many of whom were plenty excited to see the Survivor legend in the mix.

Will Cirie benefit from all of that reality show experience and use it to her advantage to win that hefty cash prize of $750,000 after 100 days of gameplay? Will the rest of the Big Brother house eventually recognize Fields and use both her celebrity and her connection to Jared against her? Only time will tell.

Fans react to Cirie, Big Brother season 25 contestant

Big Brother season 25 airs new episodes on Sunday and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT, with a live show (delayed on west coast) on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. You can catch up with the episodes or watch the live house feed on Paramount Plus.