'Clarkson's Farm': Jeremy Clarkson refused permission to build restaurant

Clarkson's Farm star Jeremy Clarkson has been refused permission to build a restaurant on the site of Diddly Squat Farm, where his Amazon Studios series is filmed.

The former Top Gear presenter had asked West Oxfordshire District Council for permission to convert his lambing shed into a 50-cover restaurant and cafe, but a meeting between council members has denied this.

According to planning officers, the initial proposal to renovate the shed into a restaurant was out of keeping with the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and so they weren't able to approve the plans.

However, the council also received 12 letters of support, where people argued that the farm has put the area on the map thanks to the success of the TV series and that building a restaurant would mean more employment in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, Jeremy said that the proposal was about "diversifying", adding: "Much has been made of the fact that the area is an area of natural beauty, which it is.

"The reason it is, is because farmers maintain it, farmers look after the woodland, the hedges and streams, and fields. They keep it beautiful."

He added: "Farmers are not going to be able to do that for much longer because of the state of finances. We have been told as farmers to diversify and that is exactly what this proposal is. It's diversification of a farming business."

It isn't known if Jeremy Clarkson will be appealing this decision in the future, but for now, a restaurant won't be added to the farm, so Clarkson's Farm season 2 might look a little different from what was originally expected.

A second season was confirmed in July last year, but a release date on Amazon Prime has not yet been announced. We do know it's coming though, and a short teaser trailer has been revealed where Jeremy makes the announcement.

Next season we'll likely see Clarkson reuniting with his team including tractor driver Kaleb, advisor "Cheerful" Charlie, stone wall favourite Gerald, and Jeremy's partner turned farm shop keeper Lisa.

Clarkson's Farm season 1 is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.