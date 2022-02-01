'Clarkson's Farm': Kaleb reveals 'Boris Johnson' shaggy hair look in new pictures

Amazon has released some new photos from Clarkson's Farm season 2 as filming continues on the hilarious agricultural show.

Filming has been underway for some time now, and these photos offer a brief glimpse at what Clarkson, manager Kaleb, and the team at Diddly Squat Farm have been getting up to so far!

As you can see, we can expect plenty more hi-jinks from the group, as the first image shows Kaleb (sporting his latest new style) being ferried around the farm in the front of a tractor!

Kaleb chilling out! (Image credit: Amazon)

The second image sees Clarkson grinning from behind the wheel of a range rover with land agent Charlie Ireland (aka "Cheerful Charlie") and farmhand Gerald Cooper, confirming they'll be making a return in the second series.

No, that's not the new 'Top Gear' line-up. (Image credit: Amazon)

The third and final image shows Clarkson kissing his partner Lisa Hogan, who manages the Diddly Squat Farm Shop, leaving Kaleb looking down awkwardly at the side.

The shop caused a stir back in December when it was revealed that Diddly Squat Farm Shop would be closed temporarily until March 2022.

So embarrassing!!!! (Image credit: Amazon )

Recently, we learned that Jeremy Clarkson had been refused permission to build a restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm by West Oxfordshire District Council.

Clarkson wanted to open a 50-cover restaurant and cafe to help diversify the business, but he was told the plans were out of keeping with the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) designation.

From what we know so far, the second season of Clarkson's Farm will be full of challenges. Although the former Top Gear presenter is more acquainted with life down on the farm than he was last year, Clarkson and his team will be faced with the worst weather in decades, continuing to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with some troublesome animals.

Clarkson's Farm season 2 does not have a confirmed release date at the time of writing. The first season is available to stream right now exclusively on Prime Video.