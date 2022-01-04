Jeremy Clarkson bids farewell to his 'Clarkson's Farm' shop

Jeremy Clarkson has bid farewell to Diddly Squat farm shop from Clarkson's Farm ahead of its temporary closure.

Thanks in no small part to the huge popularity of the show — which is soon to return for Clarkson's Farm season 2 — the Oxfordshire farm shop has become very popular with locals and viewers from across the country.

However, those fans were left devastated when a post on the store's Instagram (@diddlysquat.farmshop) revealed on Dec. 27, 2021, that the shop would be temporarily closing its doors until March.

This shock announcement saw hundreds of people flocking to the farm shop to load up on all their must-haves before it shut its doors.

Ahead of their closure, the account posted a short video of the team marking the new year and thanking their customers along with Jeremy Clarkson.

The caption read: "Thank you to everyone who visited. Happy New Year. See you in March. Milk machine remains open 24/7."

You can view the post below.

Clarkson's Farm is exclusive to Prime Video and saw the former Top Gear presenter try his hand at becoming a farmer. Working alongside his 21-year-old right-hand man, Kaleb Cooper, Jeremy Clarkson got to grips with all sorts of agricultural obstacles as he learned the fundamentals of working on a farm.

The first series was a huge hit with viewers, and it sounds like the second season will be full of even more laughs as Clarkson tackles more problems on Diddly Squat farm. This time around, he'll be battling more unpredictable weather patterns as heatwaves, storms, and even snow hit the UK throughout 2021.

As of the time of writing, we don't know when the second season will be available to stream, although Kaleb Cooper has said filming for the new series was 'well underway' back in November last year. Hopefully, this means we'll see more from the farm soon!